Stacey and Joe: Start date, channel, time and cast revealed

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are embarking on a new reality TV show. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's new reality TV series including what channel it's on, when it starts and who is involved in the project.

Stacey Solomon, 35, and her husband ex-EastEnders actor Joe Swash, 43, have their own reality TV show coming later this year, as we take a peak into their life at Pickle Cottage.

Titled Stacey & Joe, the show will see the famous couple appear alongside their children Belle, two, Rose, three, Rex, five, and Stacey's sons Leighton, 12, and Zachary, 16, as we see how this blended family spend their days together.

Fans will also catch a glimpse of Stacey's four ducks and two dogs, with many hoping her famous sister Jemma will also feature in the highly-anticipated programme.

Here is everything we know about the new series of Stacey & Joe including when it starts, what the show's about and what channel and time it will be on.

What is Stacey and Joe about?

The series Stacey & Joe will follow the couple as they show us the realities of life at Pickle Cottage.

The synopsis of the show reads: "Filmed during the summer and autumn of 2024, the series shows the couple as they celebrate their second wedding anniversary, revealing how they met and fell in love.

"Cameras follow 16 year old Zach as he waits nervously for his GCSE results and we see Stacey winning big at the National Television Awards.

"Can a much needed summer holiday in Turkey bring some harmony to the couple as they face their busiest year ever and with Joe spending more time at home over the last 18 months, Stacey is adamant she wants to spend more time with the children. The series ends with the family all together as they prepare for a festive Pickle Cottage Christmas."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash will allow cameras into their home. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

When does Stacey and Joe start?

Stacey & Joe is set to air in Spring 2025, however a specific air date has not been revealed.

Speaking about their upcoming series, Stacey said: "2024 was the year me and Joe pushed ourselves out of our comfort zones. We took on different projects and tried new things. It’s been so amazing and nerve-wracking all at the same time… And we just want to keep doing that in 2025, starting with Stacey & Joe!

"Working with the BBC and Optomen on Sort Your Life Out has been a dream come true, so this team just made sense. We’ve loved showing a different side to our family’s fun and chaos. We can’t wait for you to join us at Pickle Cottage this year."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are looking forward to their new show beginning. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

What channel is Stacey and Joe on and when does it start?

The new series Stacey & Joe will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and consist of six episodes, an hour-long each.

It is currently unknown what time the series will be shown on TV, however this will be revealed closer to the release date.

Upon announcing their new show, Joe said: "We’ve been doing our best to keep this under wraps... But we’re so glad we can finally tell all of you about Stacey & Joe!

"Over the years, we’ve been asked a lot to do a show like this, but getting the opportunity to work with the BBC and Optomen felt properly exciting. There will be the normal madness of a family with lots of kids, plenty of animals and two busy parents. Here we go!"