Stacey and Joe: Start date, channel, time and cast revealed

14 February 2025, 17:21

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are embarking on a new reality TV show
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are embarking on a new reality TV show. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's new reality TV series including what channel it's on, when it starts and who is involved in the project.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon, 35, and her husband ex-EastEnders actor Joe Swash, 43, have their own reality TV show coming later this year, as we take a peak into their life at Pickle Cottage.

Titled Stacey & Joe, the show will see the famous couple appear alongside their children Belle, two, Rose, three, Rex, five, and Stacey's sons Leighton, 12, and Zachary, 16, as we see how this blended family spend their days together.

Fans will also catch a glimpse of Stacey's four ducks and two dogs, with many hoping her famous sister Jemma will also feature in the highly-anticipated programme.

Here is everything we know about the new series of Stacey & Joe including when it starts, what the show's about and what channel and time it will be on.

Stacey Solomon smiles with her children and husband Joe Swash
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are embarking on a new reality TV show. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

What is Stacey and Joe about?

The series Stacey & Joe will follow the couple as they show us the realities of life at Pickle Cottage.

The synopsis of the show reads: "Filmed during the summer and autumn of 2024, the series shows the couple as they celebrate their second wedding anniversary, revealing how they met and fell in love.

"Cameras follow 16 year old Zach as he waits nervously for his GCSE results and we see Stacey winning big at the National Television Awards.

"Can a much needed summer holiday in Turkey bring some harmony to the couple as they face their busiest year ever and with Joe spending more time at home over the last 18 months, Stacey is adamant she wants to spend more time with the children. The series ends with the family all together as they prepare for a festive Pickle Cottage Christmas."

Stacey Solomon and her family enjoyed a trip to Jamaica
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash will allow cameras into their home. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

When does Stacey and Joe start?

Stacey & Joe is set to air in Spring 2025, however a specific air date has not been revealed.

Speaking about their upcoming series, Stacey said: "2024 was the year me and Joe pushed ourselves out of our comfort zones. We took on different projects and tried new things. It’s been so amazing and nerve-wracking all at the same time… And we just want to keep doing that in 2025, starting with Stacey & Joe!

"Working with the BBC and Optomen on Sort Your Life Out has been a dream come true, so this team just made sense. We’ve loved showing a different side to our family’s fun and chaos. We can’t wait for you to join us at Pickle Cottage this year."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are looking forward to their new show beginning
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are looking forward to their new show beginning. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

What channel is Stacey and Joe on and when does it start?

The new series Stacey & Joe will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and consist of six episodes, an hour-long each.

It is currently unknown what time the series will be shown on TV, however this will be revealed closer to the release date.

Upon announcing their new show, Joe said: "We’ve been doing our best to keep this under wraps... But we’re so glad we can finally tell all of you about Stacey & Joe!

"Over the years, we’ve been asked a lot to do a show like this, but getting the opportunity to work with the BBC and Optomen felt properly exciting. There will be the normal madness of a family with lots of kids, plenty of animals and two busy parents. Here we go!"

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Lesley Joseph has spoken about Pauline Quirke's dementia diagnosis.

Lesley Joseph breaks silence on Pauline Quirke’s dementia diagnosis

Sir Ian McKellen rejected the role of Albus Dumbledore.

Ian McKellen reveals why he turned down the role of Dumbledore in Harry Potter

The Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy reviews are in

Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy review roundup as critics divided

Amy Tapper shared her astonishing weight loss results on Instagram.

Gogglebox star Amy Tapper shows off incredible five-stone weight loss

'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy' will see Renée Zellweger return as the iconic character

Where to watch 'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy' in the UK

Bridget Jones has become a cultural phenomenon

Will there be another Bridget Jones film? Everything the cast and author have said about a fifth movie

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon and her sister Jemma Solomon often appear together online

Who is Stacey Solomon's sister Jemma? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

The pair have decided to part ways, a source has claimed.

Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins ‘split’ after series of explosive rows

Ed Sheeran has revealed he will release a new album in 2025

Ed Sheeran new album release date, title, songs and tour dates revealed

White Lotus is back for another season in February 2025

White Lotus season 3: Release date and time, where to watch, cast and storyline

Colin Firth had a hilarious reaction to finding out about Mark Darcy's death

Bridget Jones: How Colin Firth reacted to Mr Darcy being killed off

Parent and child parking spaces are for young families

Parent and child parking bay rules revealed as fines are introduced

Lifestyle

The Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy soundtrack has been revealed

Bridget Jones 4 soundtrack: Every song in Mad About the Boy

Love Island's Luca Bish has a past connection with Saffron Barker

Inside Love Island Luca Bish's past relationship with Saffron Barker

Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Harry Potter series

Harry Potter TV series release date, cast, story and filming schedule explained

Love Island stars Jack Fowler and Joanna Chimonides have confirmed their relationship status

Love Island couple finally admit they're together after two years of secret dating

Love Island All Stars 2025

Renée Zellweger is the star of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Renée Zellweger facts: Bridget Jones star's age, partner, nationality and life away from the screen revealed
Samantha Barks is an actress and singer found fame on BBC talent show I'd Do Anything.

Samantha Barks facts: Musical theatre star's age, career, husband and kids revealed

Luca Bish is taking part in Love Island All Stars

Luca Bish facts: Age, where he's from, ex-girlfriends and Love Island history explained

Sammy Root entered Love Island All Stars 2025 as a late bombshell

Sammy Root facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, TOWIE and Love Island history explained

The Snow Moon will light up the skies in February

Snow Moon 2025: Date and time in UK, what it means and name explained

News

Love Island's Elma Pazar has become a favourite in the Love Island All Stars villa

Elma Pazar facts: Age, ex-boyfriends, TOWIE and Love Island history explained