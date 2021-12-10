All the stars you didn’t realise had cameos in Harry Potter - including Jesy Nelson and Ben Shephard

10 December 2021, 13:00

The secret stars of Harry Potter revealed
The secret stars of Harry Potter revealed. Picture: Universal/Alamy

Only true Harry Potter fans will have spotted these stars making cameos in the franchise.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It’s the perfect time of year to curl up on the sofa and put Harry Potter on the TV.

But while we all love watching Harry, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, there are a few characters you may have missed over the years.

In fact, a handful of famous actors have actually made cameos alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

Check out our round up of famous Harry Potter appearances below:

Jesy Nelson

Jesy Nelson was in Harry Potter
Jesy Nelson was in Harry Potter. Picture: Warner Bros

The former Little Mix star actually made her TV debut as a pupil at Hogwarts.

She can be seen in the assembly room during one scene in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Brushing off her cameo, Jesy previously said: "Yeah, I was in Harry Potter."

Ben Shephard

Who’d have thought our very own Good Morning Britain presenter would be in Harry Potter?

Well, you might have caught him during a scene in the Half-Blood Prince where he is seen outside the new joke shop Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes.

Andi Peters revealed the cameo while introducing a Warner Bros competition on GMB last year.

“You of all people should know where I am, Ben - you have dressed up and been here!,” he said.

“Here is living proof of Ben in costume when he was here. Ben was in the movie Half Blood Prince - one of the Harry Potter movies - and that's exactly where I am right now,” he said, as a picture of Ben in character flashed up on the screen.

Ian Brown

Ian Brown made a cameo in Harry Potter
Ian Brown made a cameo in Harry Potter. Picture: Warner Bros

The former Stone Roses frontman was part of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

He can be seen in the Leaky Cauldron pub as Harry explores Diagon Alley for the first time with Hagrid.

Dani Harmer

In a clip tweeted by a fan, Dani can be seen in the background celebrating in the Great Hall as Dumbledore announced as Gryffindor won the house cup.

The caption reads: "I think I found @DaniHarmer in Harry Potter and the Philosophers stone, she is behind Oliver Wood after Hermione speaks."

32-year-old Dani herself then responded to the tweet and confirmed: "Yep there I am xx."

Rege-Jean Page

Rege-Jean Page was in Harry Potter
Rege-Jean Page was in Harry Potter. Picture: Warner Bros

Bridgerton actor Rege-Jean Page had a small cameo in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 back in 2010.

He appeared alongside Hermione as one of the guests at the wedding of Ron’s brother Bill Weasley and Fleur Delacour.

Freddie Stroma

Freddie Stroma was also in Harry Potter
Freddie Stroma was also in Harry Potter. Picture: Warner Bros

Rege-Jean Page’s Bridgerton co-star Freddie Stroma also starred in three of the Harry Potter films.

He played arrogant Quidditch player and Gryffindor student Cormac McLaggen in the Half Blood Prince and both instalments of the Deathly Hallows films.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

How many episodes of And Just Like That are there?

How many episodes of And Just Like That are there and when are they released?
And Just Like That has finally been released

Sex and the City reboot: How to watch And Just Like That in the UK
Bradley Walsh was shocked by the decision

The Chase viewers furious after contestant takes huge minus offer
I'm A Celebrity's Louise Minchin reveals secret un-aired camp feud

I'm A Celebrity's Louise Minchin reveals secret un-aired camp feud
Holly Willoughby has addressed the speculation

Holly Willoughby responds to rumours she's leaving This Morning

Trending on Heart

Carole Middleton likes to make sure the grandchildren are included in her festive period

Carole Middleton reveals her sweet Christmas tradition for George, Charlotte and Louis

Royals

Will you be treated to a visit from the iconic Coca Cola Christmas truck this year?

Coca Cola truck tour 2021 locations: New locations and dates announced

Christmas

We've got some brilliant gift ideas for tricky-to-buy for boys

Christmas gifting for boys aged 6 - 13: Gaming gear, go karts, gadgets and more perfect present ideas

Shopping

Eamonn Holmes is making a big career more away from This Morning

Eamonn Holmes confirms he has quit This Morning for new job

Celebrities

Here's how to get rid of the condensation in your home

This 29p hack to clear window condensation is genius

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a red dress on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her red velvet mini dress

Celebrities

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary aren't on This Morning today

Why are Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary not on This Morning today?

This Morning

Emmerdale's Liv is in danger this week

Emmerdale fans predict sad Liv Flaherty twist after overdose in prison
Giles has a secret job away from Gogglebox

Gogglebox’s Giles Wood has a secret second job which earns a lot of money

Gogglebox

Why isn't Samantha in the Sex and the City reboot?

Why isn't Samantha in And Just Like That?

Jessie J has shared a message to fans on Instagram

Jessie J opens up about devastating miscarriage in heartbreaking post

Celebrities

Here's how to watch your favourite films this Christmas Eve

Full list of all the festive films you can watch on Christmas Eve

Christmas

Best skincare regime sets on the market for flawless and hydrated skin

Best skincare regime sets on the market for flawless and hydrated skin

Shopping

Impress your guests with a stunning grazing table

How to make the perfect grazing table: Buffet board and platter ideas for festive parties

Food & Drink

Mr Big was killed off at the start of the Sex and the City reboot

Does Big Die in And Just Like That?