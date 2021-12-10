All the stars you didn’t realise had cameos in Harry Potter - including Jesy Nelson and Ben Shephard

The secret stars of Harry Potter revealed. Picture: Universal/Alamy

Only true Harry Potter fans will have spotted these stars making cameos in the franchise.

It’s the perfect time of year to curl up on the sofa and put Harry Potter on the TV.

But while we all love watching Harry, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, there are a few characters you may have missed over the years.

In fact, a handful of famous actors have actually made cameos alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

Check out our round up of famous Harry Potter appearances below:

Jesy Nelson

Jesy Nelson was in Harry Potter. Picture: Warner Bros

The former Little Mix star actually made her TV debut as a pupil at Hogwarts.

She can be seen in the assembly room during one scene in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Brushing off her cameo, Jesy previously said: "Yeah, I was in Harry Potter."

Ben Shephard

Who’d have thought our very own Good Morning Britain presenter would be in Harry Potter?

Well, you might have caught him during a scene in the Half-Blood Prince where he is seen outside the new joke shop Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes.

Andi Peters revealed the cameo while introducing a Warner Bros competition on GMB last year.

“You of all people should know where I am, Ben - you have dressed up and been here!,” he said.

“Here is living proof of Ben in costume when he was here. Ben was in the movie Half Blood Prince - one of the Harry Potter movies - and that's exactly where I am right now,” he said, as a picture of Ben in character flashed up on the screen.

Ian Brown

Ian Brown made a cameo in Harry Potter. Picture: Warner Bros

The former Stone Roses frontman was part of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

He can be seen in the Leaky Cauldron pub as Harry explores Diagon Alley for the first time with Hagrid.

Dani Harmer

I think I found @DaniHarmer in Harry Potter and the Philosophers stone, she is behind Oliver Wood after Hermione speaks. pic.twitter.com/FV0C9HFJGl — MemPatone (@MemPatone) February 8, 2021

In a clip tweeted by a fan, Dani can be seen in the background celebrating in the Great Hall as Dumbledore announced as Gryffindor won the house cup.

The caption reads: "I think I found @DaniHarmer in Harry Potter and the Philosophers stone, she is behind Oliver Wood after Hermione speaks."

32-year-old Dani herself then responded to the tweet and confirmed: "Yep there I am xx."

Rege-Jean Page

Rege-Jean Page was in Harry Potter. Picture: Warner Bros

Bridgerton actor Rege-Jean Page had a small cameo in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 back in 2010.

He appeared alongside Hermione as one of the guests at the wedding of Ron’s brother Bill Weasley and Fleur Delacour.

Freddie Stroma

Freddie Stroma was also in Harry Potter. Picture: Warner Bros

Rege-Jean Page’s Bridgerton co-star Freddie Stroma also starred in three of the Harry Potter films.

He played arrogant Quidditch player and Gryffindor student Cormac McLaggen in the Half Blood Prince and both instalments of the Deathly Hallows films.