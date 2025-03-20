How Stephen Graham improvised Adolescence's most heart-wrenching scene

20 March 2025, 13:27

Stephen Graham improvised an emotional scene in Adolescence
Stephen Graham improvised an emotional scene in Adolescence. Picture: Netflix

By Hope Wilson

A tear-jerking scene in Netflix's Adolescence almost didn't make it to screen after Stephen Graham went off-script.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Adolescence star Stephen Graham's moving performance as father of Jamie, Eddie Miller, has gone down a storm with viewers, especially one poignant scene which was entirely improvised.

With a stellar cast including talents such as Owen Cooper, Ashley Walters, Hannah Walters and Erin Doherty, this heartbreaking Netflix drama follows the story of a teenage boy as he is accused of murdering his classmate Katie.

Documenting the rise of incel culture and misogyny, viewers watch the fallout of the youngster's actions as his family deal with the devastating consequences.

In the final scene of episode four we watch Stephen's character Eddie in Jamie's room as he tucks his son's teddy in bed. However director Philip Barantini has revealed this emotional moment wasn't in the script.

Stephen Graham improvised a moving moment in Adolescence
Stephen Graham improvised a moving moment in Adolescence. Picture: Netflix

During an interview with Tudum, Philip explained that in the original script Stephen was meant to get into his fictional son's bed and pull the duvet over his head.

However this didn't happen as Stephen improvised a sweet moment, with Phillip stating: "We rehearsed it, and it was great. But I just felt like there’s something about him tucking in Jamie’s teddy."

He added: "This is the only thing that Eddie’s got that he can touch — that’s malleable, that Jamie’s cuddled, and Jamie’s been with. And then Stephen made it his own."

Stephen Graham tucked his fictional son's teddy into bed
Stephen Graham tucked his fictional son's teddy into bed. Picture: Netflix

However this isn't the only impromptu moment in Adolescence, with Owen Cooper who plays Jamie, revealing one shocking moment in episode three was entirely improvised.

Speaking on The One Show, the 15-year-old explained: "In episode three, it was the second take of the day - we do two takes a day."

He continued: "I was tired, so a yawn came to me. Then Erin did an amazing line, she said, 'Am I boring you?'"

Owen added: "That took me back and made me smile because it wasn’t in the script. I wasn’t expecting that at all, but it was amazing."

The up-and-coming actor went on to reveal how he found acting in a high-pressured environment, saying: "Stephen, Erin - she's amazing in episode three. It was just the people around me that I could bounce off." 

He later said: "A lot of it is not followed by the script in episode three, so me and Erin just bounced off each other."

Adolescence features some unscripted moments
Adolescence features some unscripted moments. Picture: Netflix

Owen has become the stand-out star of the show, with Stephen praising the young actor for his performance in the series.

During a interview on Heart Breakfast with Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston, the 51-year-old said: "He had no experience. He was 13 when he shot it, he’s now 15.

The Peaky Blinders star added: "He just stood out he had this unique ability, very similar to what I saw in Jodie Comer."

Watch Stephen Graham speak about Adolescence here:

Stephen Graham discusses gripping new Netflix drama Adolescence! 👀

While fans have been hoping there will be a second series of Adolescence, co-creators Stephen and Jack Thorne have suggested the Miller's story will be finished after the first season.

Stephen explained: "We knew that we wanted to end it in that room. We wanted the journey to finish where it began."

He continued: "This is where the person who Jamie became was created."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The rumoured CBB cast has been revealed

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 rumoured line-up revealed

Celebrity Big Brother will return in 2025

Celebrity Big Brother 2025: Start date, channel, time and cast revealed

The cast of Toxic Town have appeared in many productions previously

Toxic Town cast revealed and where you've seen them before

Toxic Town has gained rave reviews

Is Toxic Town based on a true story? The Corby toxic waste case explained

The real people behind Toxic Town have been revealed

Toxic Town real people: Meet all the families behind Netflix the drama

There are some unscripted moments in Adolescence

Adolescence star Owen Cooper reveals 'amazing' unscripted moment in Netflix series

Trending on Heart

Watch as Snow White star Rachel Zegler puts 11-year-old interviewer at ease

Watch as Snow White star Rachel Zegler puts 11-year-old interviewer at ease

Charlotte Chilton 'still believes' Conor Maynard is her baby's father

Traitors star Charlotte Chilton 'still believes' Conor Maynard is baby's father despite DNA test results
Stephen Graham offered to adopt his co-star Thomas Turgoose

Stephen Graham's heartbreaking offer to adopt co-star after mother's tragic death

Stephen Graham's family life has been revealed

Inside Stephen Graham's life away from the screen including his age, wife, kids and height

Beyoncé announces her UK tour

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter tour 2025: UK dates, venues, tickets and prices revealed

Music

Charlotte Chilton has returned to social media following Conor Maynard's paternity test results

Charlotte Chilton breaks social media silence after Conor Maynard paternity test results

Jacqui has taken to social media to confirm that the flat is not her home and was rented for the purposes of the show

MAFS Australia's Jacqui reveals real reason she used an Airbnb for home stays

Married at First Sight

Danny Jones and Georgia Jones are reportedly living apart

Danny Jones' wife Georgia 'furious' over husband's handling of kissing scandal

What exactly did Ryan say about Jacqui?

What did Ryan say about Jacqui on MAFS Australia? Explicit comment revealed

Married at First Sight

Send us your Mother's Day dedications

Messages for Mum: Send us your dedications to your mum for Mother's Day!

Lifestyle

Jamie and Dave tied the knot on MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

Married at First Sight

Sierah and Billy wed on MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Sierah and Billy still together?

Married at First Sight

Viewers are keen to know if Jake and Ashleigh are still together

Are MAFS Australia's Ashleigh and Jake still together?

Married at First Sight

Morena and Tony are one of the season 12 MAFS Australia couples

Are MAFS Australia's Tony and Morena still together?

Married at First Sight

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan still together?

Married at First Sight

Owen Cooper is a rising star in the acting world

Owen Cooper facts: Adolescence star's age, family and films revealed