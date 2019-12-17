Who is Sticks & Stones' lead actor Ken Nwosu and what character did he play in Killing Eve?

By Naomi Bartram

ITV viewers were left reeling on Monday night thanks to the latest drama from Doctor Foster creator Mike Bartlett.

Three-part series Sticks & Stones is set in a Reading business park and explores the problem of “office bullying in the competitive world of middle management.”

But while the likes of Ben Miller and Susannah Fielding are in the all-star cast, the actor who plays the lead character Thomas Benson is fairly new to the TV acting scene.

So, here’s everything you need to know about Ken Nwosu…

Who is Ken Nwosu?

Ken Nwosu graduated from the Drama Centre London in 2013 and has spent most of his time on stage ever since.

As a well-respected actor within theatre, the star previously won ‘Best Male Performance’ at the Off West End Awards 2018 for his role in An Octoroon.

Ken Nwosu has previously starred in Killing Eve. Picture: ITV

In terms of his screen appearances, Ken’s first big role was in Disney's Christopher Robin last year in which he played Paul Hastings.

He has also starred in the fourth series of Channel 4’s Catastrophe and Upstart Crow. But Killing Eve fans might recognise him from the first series, where he played Max Sanford.

After landing the lead on Sticks & Stones, Ken has admitted he was extremely nervous.

Speaking to us at the show’s launch, he said: "I bought a book on screen acting. I read that book, I listened to the audiobook of the book! I thought I had a lot of catching up to do and I did.

"When I got to set, I was doing things I'd never experienced. It is hard work. It's [definitely] different to stage acting and I had to learn really fast!"

Sticks and Stones is on ITV tonight. Picture: ITV

What is Sticks and Stones about?

In his first leading role on the small screen, Ben plays businessman Thomas Benson who freezes during an important pitch.

This leads to a huge fall out which sees Thomas begin to feel under attack from his peers. Is he being paranoid, or are his colleagues really out to get him?

Who else stars in Sticks and Stones?

Ken is joined by the likes of Ben Miller, Sean Sagar, Susannah Fielding, Gwilym Lee, Phoebe Nicholls, Ritu Ayra, Alexandra Roach, Michael Cochrane and Debbie Chazen.

It’s directed by Julia Ford and produced by Colin Wratten.

Sticks & Stones continues tonight (December 17) on ITV at 9pm, with the last episode tomorrow (December 18).