Stockpiling mum with enough food to last until January defends decision to bulk-buy

This Morning viewers were divided by Emma's argument. Picture: ITV

A woman named Emma appeared on This Morning earlier today to discuss the issue of stockpiling.

A mum who has stockpiled enough food to last until January has defended her decision to bulk buy.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning today, mum Emma revealed that she has racked up 400 tins and 700 nappies through her efforts.

Opening up about the reasons behind her decision, she said: "Every time we go to a supermarket at this point we are putting our families at risk."





Emma revealed that she doesn't feel safe leaving the house. Picture: ITV

When questioned about whether she thought the government might ration food, she replied: "I have a lot of anxiety around this issue, the kids were back at school for a week, the school got closed. It’s unprecedented times."

Emma dded: "The items in the supermarket are not sanitised, and are potentially a breeding ground for bacteria, I limit how often I have to go out by stockpiling."

When questioned about whether she feels guilty for depleting stock from supermarkets, she said: "Because I’ve done it gradually, I haven’t had a huge impact on my local supermarkets".

Emma revealed that she has enough food to last until January. Picture: ITV

Emma, who gets much of her shopped delivered, was then asked by Holly whether she feels guilty for taking slots from at-risk people.

Holly said: "There will be people watching who say you’re taking away delivery slots from people isolating..."

Emma then replied: "I understand that, but I'm a mum myself and I’ve got a child with special needs and weakened immune system, and I understand people say it’s selfish, but at the end of the day if my child need Calpol, then at least I'm organised.

"I just want to make sure my kids and myself are looked after."

Emma defended her decision to stockpile on This Morning today. Picture: ITV

Not all viewers were convinced by her argument, however, with one writing: "Never heard of a more selfish act and she tries to justify it stockpiling".

Another wrote: "Just buy what you require and that’s it, simple. #ThisMorning."

However, some viewers agreed with Emma, with one writing: "They’ve completely missed her point, stockpiling is bad yeah, but she’s said she’s done it because she doesn’t want to go the the supermarket - not cos they’ve run out of food."

