Strictly Come Dancing 2018: Scarlett Moffatt drops hint she's joining line-up

21 June 2018, 12:54 | Updated: 19 October 2018, 19:38

Scarlett Moffatt Dancing

By Alice Westoby

The Geordie TV presenter has fans thinking that she could have her sights on Strictly Come Dancing.

Scarlett Moffatt's fans are convinced she is grabbing her dancing shoes for the next series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The Saturday Night Takeaway star, 28, shared how much she missed dancing and fans couldn't help but jump to conclusions...

It's no secret that Scarlett has a history of dance lessons and has shared many a photo of her in sparkly costumes from back in the day.

Read more: Nadiya Hussain reveals why she said no to Strictly Come Dancing

And now is the time that many Strictly Come Dancing line up rumours have started to emerge, so could this tweet be an innocent coincidence or are her fans really on to something?

Despite the influx of messages, Scarlett didn't respond to any of her fans regarding the rumours so we will have to wait and see! 

Another big rumoured name to be taking to the dance floor was Great British Bake Off star Nadiya Hussain, but she told Heart that this wasn't true.

Watch this space for more Strictly news as it comes!

