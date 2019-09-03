Strictly Come Dancing 2019's official photos revealed: From Michelle Visage to Jamie Laing

All of the official Strictly Come Dancing pictures have been revealed. Picture: BBC

The glitz and the glamour of the newest season of Strictly is here, and the pictures will not disappoint.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 is very nearly here, and we're already getting to know the celebrity contestants.

From comedian Chris Ramsay to former Corrie actress Catherine Tyldesley, it's a star-studded lineup and we cannot wait for it to kick off on Saturday.

The official pictures for all of the cast members have been revealed and they look incredible.

Alex Scott

Alex Scott has already proven she can move on Sports Relief. Picture: BBC

Former footballer Alex Scott will be trading the boots for tiny heels on the show - she's already the bookies' favourite to win after she won the Sports Relief one-off of Strictly.

Catherine Tyldesley

Former soap actress Catherine will take to the floor. Picture: BBC

Catherine has stressed how excited she is to get started as she has dreams of dancing as a teenager, but was too overweight to be able to excel in the way she would've liked.

The former Corrie star has downplayed her dancing skills, and compares her moves to those of Mr Bean.

David James

David James is swapping the footballs for the glitter. Picture: BBC

David was convinced into doing the show by friend Mark Foster (who took part in 2008) because he'd "said it was so great".

He's referred to his signature move as the YMCA - now that's something we'd love to see on the floor.

Michelle Visage

RuPaul's Drag Race star Michelle Visage is a fan favourite. Picture: BBC

American TV judge Michelle Visage is a huge name in the States and she's set to become an icon over here in Blighty too.

Her other show, RuPaul's Drag Race UK will kick off at the same time as Strictly so we'll get a double dosage of Michelle every week.

Chris Ramsay

Chris Ramsay will bring the laughs. Picture: BBC

Funnyman Chris will undoubtedly be making jokes left right and centre, but he wants to excel at dancing and prove he's able to do something serious for once.

Karim Zeroual

CBBC presenter Karim is one of the youngest contestants. Picture: BBC

Cheeky presenter Karim is only 19, making him one of the youngest contestants along with Saffron Barker.

He presents kids TV and does some acting, but HAS received dance training when at theatre school - one to watch.

Anneka Rice

TV legend Anneka can't wait. Picture: BBC

Anneka was "feeling slightly reckless" when she decided to say yes to Strictly, and mentioned that she'd been asked in previous years by bosses.

James Cracknell

Rower James will be showing off his muscles. Picture: BBC

James Cracknell wants to apologise to his kids in advance about how embarrassing he will be on the show.

The sportsman is used to moving his arms for rowing - but ballroom dancing is a whole other ballgame.

Emma Barton

Emma Barton is swapping the soaps for glitz and glam. Picture: BBC

Emma is ready for the challenge of Strictly, and has a little bit of experience already, having done a few dance specials for Children in Need with the Eastenders cast.

She'll be juggling acting in the soap along and training for the show but is up for the challenge.

Jamie Laing

After an injury, Jamie is ready for Strictly. Picture: BBC

Jamie is best known for his time on Made in Chelsea but wants to make a name for himself in the dance world.

He's mentioned that he is "ready for everything" and wants to be compared to John Travolta.

Viscountess Emma Weymouth

Emma is a contributing editor for Vogue. Picture: BBC

Viscountess Emma Weymouth is a very busy woman, she fills her time as a TV chef, a model, a contributing editor for Vogue Magazine and an animal helper at Longleat Safari Park.

She's most looking forward to wearing all of the glamorous costumes.

Will Bayley

Will Bayley is a Paralympic champion. Picture: BBC

Sportsman Will has a rare condition that affects all four of his limbs called athrogryposis that causes curved or stiff joints along with muscle weakness.

He has no dance experience at all but he hopes he will "do well".

Saffron Barker

Saffron's nan can't wait to see her on the show. Picture: BBC

Saffron is flying the flag for the YouTubers after Joe Sugg opened the door for internet stars last year and made it to the final.

Mike Bushell

Hopefully Mike won't fall down the pit the same way he fell into that pool. Picture: BBC

Mike is a TV anchor and loves a good challenge; The star has tested a whopping 500 different sports over his time on TV.

Strictly Come Dancing kicks off at 7pm on Saturday night.