Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Rhys Stephenson's age, career and Instagram revealed

18 September 2021, 15:30

Rhys Stephenson is competing in this year's Strictly
Rhys Stephenson is competing in this year's Strictly. Picture: Instagram

How old is Rhys from Strictly and why is he famous? Here's what you need to know...

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is going to be amazing, with a star-studded line up ready to take to the floor.

And one man ready for the challenge is Rhys Stephenson, who said he is ‘buzzing’ to be part of the show.

“I have dreamt about being on this show, and I know for a fact that it is going to exceed every expectation,” he said, adding: “I cannot wait to experience it all: the costumes, the orchestra, even Craig’s glare! I am ready!”

Here’s everything you need to know about the TV presenter…

Rhys has been presenting on CBBC since 2016
Rhys has been presenting on CBBC since 2016. Picture: BBC

How old is Rhys Stephenson?

Rhys was born on 29 October 1993, making him 27-years-old.

The star was born in Lewisham, London and began starring in school theatre productions at the age of ten.

He attended Bower Park Academy and the University of Westminster.

Why is Rhys Stephenson famous?

Rhys is television presenter and actor best known for presenting on the CBBC Channel.

Rhys is competing on Strictly this year
Rhys is competing on Strictly this year. Picture: Instagram

In 2013, Stephenson joined the National Youth Theatre where he has acted in a number of shows with the Sydenham Arts Festival.

His stage credits include productions such as Alice in Wonderland and At the Feet of Jesus.

The Strictly star kicked off his presenting career during his time at University and began working with their student television station Smoke TV.

Here, he won a National Student Television Association (NaSTA) award for best on-screen male.

Since 2016, Rhys has been a presenter on CBBC, fronting shows such as Blue Peter and Saturday Mash-Up!, while also appearing on the Dengineers, Newsround[8] and Remotely Funny.

A keen supporter of protecting young people’s mental health, he is an ambassador for the charity, Place2Be and has appeared on Steph's Packed Lunch discussing Internet safety for children.

Where can I find Rhys Stephenson on Instagram?

You can check out Rhys’ Instagram @rocketrhys.

Here, you will find lots of photos of Rhys hanging out in the CBBC studios with his fellow presenters.

He is also good friends with previous Strictly finalist Karim Zeroual.

