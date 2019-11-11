Exclusive

Strictly professional Aljaž Škorjanec slams ‘fix’ claims after shock dance off result

By Naomi Bartram

Aljaž Škorjanec has hit back at speculation Strictly is ‘fixed’ after Michelle Visage ended up in the bottom two.

Strictly Come Dancing has been hit by another scandal this week after viewers claimed the vote must be ‘fixed’.

Following another glittery show, Rupaul’s Drag race star Michelle Visage and her partner Giovanni Pernice found themselves in the dance off, despite scoring a whopping 36 points and placing second on the leaderboard.

While the judges chose to save Michelle over BBC presenter Mike Bushell and Katya Jones, viewers were raging that she was in the bottom two at all, with many claiming the result must be rigged.

However, now professional dancer Aljaž Škorjanec, 29, has told us this is ‘silly’ and there’s no way the voting is ever fixed.

Michelle Visage and Mike Bushell were in the bottom two. Picture: BBC

Speaking exclusively to Heart.co.uk, he said: “Never in a million years Strictly is a fix.

“It’s silly to think it was a fix, it’s a dance competition where all the celebrities try to do their absolute best to stay in.

“Some weeks you are going to be in a dance off when you’re not expecting it, and that’s what happened to Michelle.”

He added: “There have been so many celebrities that have done so well and were in the dance off at some stage so you never really know.

“The important thing is every single week is your best dance.”

Aljaž was eliminated with partner Emma Weymouth two weeks ago, while his wife and co-star Janette Manrara, 35, was forced to leave the competition when her celebrity Will Bayley suffered a nasty injury.

Opening up about his 10-year romance with Janette has been affected by being on the show, Aljaž said they are never concerned about the infamous ‘Strictly curse’.

“The two of us have been married for two years so in my case the strictly curse is not real at all,” he said.

“We always say it, it’s a cliche but it’s more like a ‘Strictly blessing’.”

Speaking about the scandals which have rocked the BBC dance competition in recent years, he said it all ‘distracts from the dancing’.

“Me personally, it does distract me from dancing because strictly is such a beautiful show to watch and all these things are a bit silly to be thinking about.

“I do think sometimes I wish there was more talk about the dancing and less about things like a strictly curse.”