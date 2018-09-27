Strictly Come Dancing’s Anton Du Beke: Wife, twins and previous dance partners

Anton Du Beke has been on Strictly Come Dancing since the beginning. Picture: PA

Anton Du Beke has been a favourite Strictly Come Dancing professional ever since the show launched on the BBC. Here’s everything you need to know about Susannah Constantine’s partner.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Anton Du Beke has become a firm favourite on the dance floor every year as he dances alongside the likes of AJ Pritchard and Gorka Marquez.

In 2018, the 52 year old has got himself a new partner in the form of Susannah Constantine and is back up to his funny ballroom tricks that he presents to judges like Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood.

So what do we really know about Anton? Who is his wife? What are his twins like? And who else was he partnered with on Strictly?

Here’s everything you need to know:

Anton Du Beke and his wife

The dancer married Hannah Summers in 2017 and they have been together for six years after meeting at a golf club.

Hannah is a strong businesswoman and is the Chief Marketing Officer at a mobile network security company.

Anton Du Beke and his wife welcomed twin and got married in 2017. Picture: Anton Du Beke/Instagram

Anton Du Beke welcomes twins

On March 30 2017, before they secretly wed, Anton and his wife welcomed an adorable set of twins, one boy and one girl. It’s thought they’re named George and Henrietta.

It’s believed they were keen to start a family for a while before eventually turning to IVF where they had success.

Anton Du Beke is partnered with Susannah Constantine in 2018. Picture: Anton Du Beke/Instagram

Who were Anton’s previous Strictly partners?

As one of the longest running professionals on Strictly, Anton has danced with a fair few celebrities including Ruth Langsford, Lesley Garrett, Ann Widdecombe and Judy Murray.

He’s also trained Lesley Joseph, Katie Derham, Fiona Fullerton, Gillian Taylforth and Kate Garraway.