Strictly bosses eye up Darcey Bussell's hunky ballet partner Carlos Acosta as new judge

'Yuli – The Carlos Acosta Story' Screening - Reception. Picture: Getty

The BBC show has set their sights on the professional ballet dancer, who could cost a whopping £400,000

Strictly Come Dancing judge Darcey Bussell announced her departure from the BBC show just last week.

And now reports suggest that show bosses have set their sights on her former dance partner, ballet star Carlos Acosta, to replace her.

The Cuban choreographer, 45, who has performed with Darcey on numerous occasions, is said to cost a whopping £400,000 – a fee that’s £150,000 more than current judges Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas, according to The Sun.

Darcey Bussell and Carlos Acosta perform together at The Diner des Tsars. Picture: Getty

An insider said: “Carlos is a huge name in the dance world and has been on Strictly’s radar for a long time.”

But the source suggests it’s not just his fame and fun factor that sky-rocket him to the top of the list. It’s claimed that his wealth of dance experience and knowledge play a huge factor in the potential signing.

“Carlos is a vibrant character, full of energy, with vast experience in his field. He ticks all the boxes and has the backing of influential producers.

“Shirley’s popularity as head judge proves that audiences love genuine experts, even if they’re not a household name yet,’” the insider added.

Following the announcement regarding the decision that I have made to step down as a judge from @bbcstrictly: pic.twitter.com/PpmnZzUCAZ — Darcey Bussell (@DarceyOfficial) April 10, 2019

Carlos was a permanent member of The Royal Ballet in London between 1998 and 2015, starring in productions of Swan Lake and the Nutcracker, among many more.

He became a principal dancer and performed alongside Darcey countless times.

The two could reportedly cross paths once more if Carlos takes over from the 49-year-old ballerina, who quit the show after seven series.

She announced the news on Twitter earlier this month with a statement that read: “I am not leaving because of any upset or disagreement at all.

“I am just stepping away to give more focus to my many other commitments in dance, after seven truly wonderful years that I can’t imagine having gone any better.”

Reports claim Carlos has also signed a deal to become Birmingham Royal Ballet's new artistic director, with the role kicking off in 2020.