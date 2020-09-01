Caroline Quentin, Jason Bell and Max George announced as first three Strictly Come Dancing contestants

The first three celebrities taking part in Strictly Come Dancing have been announced. Picture: Getty/Instagram/BBC

By Alice Dear

Caroline Quentin, Jason Bell and Max George will be taking part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing, it has been announced.

Caroline Quentin, Jason Bell and Max George will be taking part in the hit BBC dancing show later this year as they aim for the glitter ball trophy.

The news was announced on Tuesday evening on The One Show, where the stars were revealed for the first time.

Caroline Quentin was the first celebrity to be revealed, video calling into the show from her home.

Caroline is a 60-year-old actress best known for her roles in Jonathan Creek, Men Behaving Badly, Blue Murder and Life Begins.

Caroline Quentin will take to the ballroom floor later this year. Picture: Getty

Caroline Quentin said she was scared by also excited about going on Strictly. Picture: BBC

Speaking of going on the show, Caroline said she was scared, but also excited about the experience.

Caroline had some dance training when she was younger, studying ballet between the ages of three to 12, but she admits, "my knees are 50 years older than last time I attempted any of it!"

Jason Bell said he is a huge fan of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Getty

American football player Jason Bell has also been revealed as one of the contestants for Strictly 2020.

Jason, 42, has played for the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants, but will be hitting the dance floor in a matter of weeks.

The American sports star said he was "thrilled" as he is a huge fan on the show.

Jason's wife and six-year-old daughter are said to be excited and "ready to support him".

The Wanted's Max George will take after his former bandmate Jay McGuinness. Picture: BBC

Max George was excited to tell his Nan he was going on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Instagram/Max George

The Wanted's Max George was also confirmed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year, appearing on The One Show to announce the news.

Max, 31, will take after his former bandmate Jay McGuiness who won the show in 2015, although he said there is "no chance" he will live up to Jay's standards.