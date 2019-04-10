Darcey Bussell quits as judge on Strictly Come Dancing

10 April 2019, 16:04 | Updated: 10 April 2019, 16:24

Darcey Bussell has quit Strictly Come Dancing
Darcey Bussell has quit Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Darcey Bussell has quit her role on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Darcey Bussel joined the Strictly Come Dancing team in 2012 where she became a judge alongside Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman, and later Shirley Ballas.

In a statement, the dance star, 49, revealed that she was quitting the show to “focus on other commitments in dance”.

The statement read: “It has been a complete privilege for me to be part of Strictly, working with such a talented team.

"I have enjoyed every minute of my time and will miss everyone from my fellow judges, the presenters, the dancers, the musicians, the entire back stage team, and especially the viewers of the show, who have been so supportive.

"I am not leaving because of any upset or disagreement at all, I am just stepping away to give more focus to my many other commitments in dance, after seven truly wonderful years that I can't imagine having gone any better."

Darcey is leaving to focus on other commitments
Darcey is leaving to focus on other commitments. Picture: PA

Director of BBC Content Charlotte Moore said of the announcement: “It has been an absolute honour to have Darcey, a national treasure and British dance icon, bring her passion for dance and her graceful presence to the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel for seven consecutive years.

"She will be thoroughly missed by us all and will of course remain part of the Strictly family in the future."

Strictly Come Dancing News

See more Strictly Come Dancing News

Stacey Dooley with boyfriend Sam

Stacey Dooley ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott relationship: Strictly Curse's latest victim
Joe Sugg stormed to the final on the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing professionals want to ban YouTube stars after Joe Sugg's 'advantage'
Scarlett Moffatt spoke out about Strictly rumours

Scarlett Moffatt says she is too good at dancing to do Strictly

Celebrities

Katya and Neil Jones appeared on Lorraine to discuss the infamous Seann Walsh affair

Strictly stars Katya and Neil Jones claim people 'overreacted' about Seann Walsh snog

Celebrities

Karen Clifton shot to fame on Strictly with ex-husband Kevin

Strictly's Karen Clifton sobs after male barber refuses to cut her hair

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Co-op have launched a gender neutral gingerbread person

Co-op launch gender fluid gingerbread man... and they're looking for name suggestions

Food & Health

Buttermilk Free From Honeycomb Easter Egg

The best vegan easter eggs on the UK high street: a definitive ranking

Food & Health

The walrus scene left Our Planet viewers crying

Netflix fans heartbroken over walrus scene in David Attenborough's Our Planet
There's a new animated version of The Addams Family coming soon

When is the new Addams Family film released in the UK, who's in the cast and what's the trailer for the 2019 movie?
Happy National Siblings Day!

Happy National Siblings Day 2019! Best memes and messages

Lifestyle

A technician fixes individual lashes to a client (stock image)

How to care for and remove your individual Russian volume eyelash extensions at home

Beauty