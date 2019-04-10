Darcey Bussell quits as judge on Strictly Come Dancing

Darcey Bussell has quit Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Darcey Bussell has quit her role on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Darcey Bussel joined the Strictly Come Dancing team in 2012 where she became a judge alongside Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman, and later Shirley Ballas.

In a statement, the dance star, 49, revealed that she was quitting the show to “focus on other commitments in dance”.

The statement read: “It has been a complete privilege for me to be part of Strictly, working with such a talented team.

"I have enjoyed every minute of my time and will miss everyone from my fellow judges, the presenters, the dancers, the musicians, the entire back stage team, and especially the viewers of the show, who have been so supportive.

"I am not leaving because of any upset or disagreement at all, I am just stepping away to give more focus to my many other commitments in dance, after seven truly wonderful years that I can't imagine having gone any better."

Darcey is leaving to focus on other commitments. Picture: PA

Director of BBC Content Charlotte Moore said of the announcement: “It has been an absolute honour to have Darcey, a national treasure and British dance icon, bring her passion for dance and her graceful presence to the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel for seven consecutive years.

"She will be thoroughly missed by us all and will of course remain part of the Strictly family in the future."