Ellie Goldstein age, height, Instagram and modelling career revealed

By Hope Wilson

Ellie Goldstein is a successful actress and is set to take on her next role as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing 2025.

The young model first rose to fame in 2019 after becoming the first disabled model for Gucci and has gone on to grace the cover of Vogue, starring in the TV series Malory Towers and The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off.

With Ellie's star continuing to rise, fans are keen to learn more about the actress.

So who is Ellie Goldstein? Here is everything you need to know including her age, career, height and Instagram.

How old is Ellie Goldstein?

Ellie was born on December 18 2001, and celebrated her 24th birthday last year. The star has been modelling and acting from a young age, however dance is also a passion of hers.

Speaking to Vogue about her favourite hobbies, Ellie revealed: "I absolutely love to dance – it’s a passion, along with modelling. When I’m on stage I feel powerful, and love to see and hear the reaction from the audience. It all makes me so happy and proud."

Where is Ellie Goldstein from?

Model Ellie is from Illford in London and has appeared in productions at the the Royal Albert Hall and The Royal Opera House over the years.

However her career hasn't been smooth sailing, as Ellie told Harper Bazaar: "At primary school, they didn’t believe in me. The teachers treated me like I was stupid, but I didn’t let it get to me. I was very talkative and would get in trouble for non-stop talking. You just have to be yourself and carry on."

How is Ellie Golstein famous?

Ellie is best known for her modelling career and being the first model with a disability to represent the Gucci brand. She has appeared on the cover of Vogue and has also worked with brands such as Vodafone, Nike and Superdrug.

As well as this Ellie is a successful actress and author, starring in Malory Towers on CBBC and publishing her books Against All Odds and Ellie in 2023 and 2024.

Fans may also recognise the star following her appearance on The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off in early 2025.

How tall is Ellie Goldstein?

Model Ellie stands at 4ft 11.5in, making her 152cm. She's always loved strutting her stuff on the catwalk, telling Vogue: "Since I was tiny, I’ve loved to dress up. I used to put on my sister Amy’s make-up, pretending I was on a catwalk. I had sparkly black leggings and a silver sparkly top. My mum did my hair with gems and headbands to match. I loved everything that sparkled!"

What is Ellie Goldstein's Instagram?

Fans can follow Ellie on Instagram @elliejg16_zebedeemodel where she often shares career highlights as well as here fashion tips.