Fiona Phillips says it's 'karma' former Strictly Come Dancing partner Brendan Cole was axed from show

2 March 2020, 07:09 | Updated: 2 March 2020, 07:12

Fiona Phillips was partnered with Brendan Cole on Strictly
Fiona Phillips was partnered with Brendan Cole on Strictly. Picture: Getty Images/BBC

Brendan Cole's former Strictly partner Fiona Phillips has said he ‘wasn’t very nice’ when they were partnered up.

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Fiona Phillips revealed she thinks Brendan Cole’s exit from the show was ‘karma’. 

The TV star, who appeared on the third edition of the BBC show back in 2005, hit out at the professional, also calling him ‘naughty’. 

She told Daily Star: “Brendan was a real b****r, actually. He wasn’t very nice. He was really naughty.”

The 59-year-old added: “He’s not on the show now. Karma indeed. It works its way every time.”

Brendan Cole and Fiona Phillips appeared on Strictly in 2005
Brendan Cole and Fiona Phillips appeared on Strictly in 2005. Picture: BBC

Fiona and Brendan made it to Week Four back when she was a contestant on the show, with the broadcaster later admitting she was suffering from crippling anxiety during that time in her career.

Read More: Former Strictly dancer Ola Jordan gives birth to baby girl after years of struggling to conceive

Meanwhile, there was controversy back in 2018 after Brendan didn’t have his Strictly contract renewed by the BBC following 14 years on the show.

At the time, Brendan, 43, appeared on Lorraine to talk about the news, telling the presenter: “This is quite hard to talk about. The BBC haven’t renewed my contract – we get renewed year on year – and they made an editorial decision not to have me back on the show.

Read More: Strictly's Kelvin Fletcher breaks silence after being pictured partying with Oti Mobuse

“I’ve had 15 incredible series on the show – they’re a great team and it’s still a bit hard to talk about. I’ve always known this day would come.” 

Last month, the star - who has partnered up with the likes of Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Charlotte Hawkins - admitted he still misses appearing on the show. 

He said: "Of course. I will always be very grateful for Strictly. I loved my time - good and bad. I'm fond of it all.

"I miss the guys, on a Friday, the work is done, the routine won't get better. You hang out with your friends and talk how the week has gone. It feels special to be there. I miss being involved with everybody."

Since leaving the show, Brendan appeared on ITV's X Factor: Celebrity in 2019, where he and Jeremy Edwards failed to make it through to the live shows.

