Strictly reveals first look at Jamie Laing's replacement Kelvin Fletcher in glitzy new video

Kelvin Fletcher is replacing Jamie Laing after he had to pull out due to injury.

Strictly Come Dancing bosses have given fans a sneak peek at Jamie Laing’s replacement Kelvin Fletcher.

Made In Chelsea's Jamie, 30, was forced to quit the BBC show after he suffered a nasty injury during the launch show.

And in a new glitzy video, now Emmerdale star Kelvin, 35, has showed off his moves to the camera.

Shared on the Strictly social media account, the star - who played Andy Sugden in the ITV soap from 1996 to 2016 - can be seen dressed in a tight, glittery top and black trousers.

Revealing a little bit about himself, he explained: "I'm an actor, and people will probably best know me for playing Andy Sugden in Emmerdale.

"It's a whole new world for me and naturally, even this feels a bit alien for me, but I quite like it!"

Speaking about his dancing experience, he continued: "My dancing idol is my dad, when he used to dance to Northern Soul, I used to think, 'Oh that's cool'. Now I have any chance to emulate him."

The star also revealed what he’s most looking forward to, adding: “The biggest thing for me about Strictly is the music. I’m a huge music fans from all different genres.”

Meanwhile, reality star Jamie admitted he’s gutted to be out of the competition before it even started, but said he’s excited to see what Kelvin has to offer.

Writing on social media, he said: “Happy Sunday everyone. I just want to give a big congratulations and shout out to Kelvin Fletcher, who is taking my place on Strictly this year.

“Buddy, thank you for your message. I just want to send one back because honestly, you are going to have the best time. You are going to rock the dancefloor, I can’t wait. Plus you have Oti so kill it, good luck.”

However, it’s rumoured that the Made In Chelsea star has been offered a spot in next year’s line-up.

An insider told The Sun: ‘After such a harrowing end to his Strictly debut this must have been the perfect tonic for Jamie…knowing he will be back in the ballroom next year. ‘It was a lovely touch by the powers that be who realised just how devastated he was.’