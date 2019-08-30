How old is Craig Revel Horwood, and who is the Strictly judge's partner Jonathan Myring?

Craig has been on Strictly since the start and is known as Mr Nasty
Craig has been on Strictly since the start and is known as Mr Nasty. Picture: PA/Instagram
The TV judge is known for being the harshest one, but he's a softie deep down.

Dancing king Craig Revel Horwood has been a telly favourite for many years and is a household name by now.

But what do we know about the star? How old is he, and who is his partner? Here's everything you need to know about Craig...

The TV judge was born in Victoria, Australia
The TV judge was born in Victoria, Australia. Picture: PA

Who is Craig Revel Horwood?

Craig is an Australian-British dancer, choreographer, conductor, author, theatre director and TV personality.

He's best known for his role as a judge on UK dance show, Strictly Come Dancing, where's he's been a judge since its start in 2004.

Craig has worked a lot in theatre too, with many amazing West End credits and he loves getting up in drag for pantomimes.

Craig pictured with Darcey, the show's former judge
Craig pictured with Darcey, the show's former judge. Picture: Instagram

How old is the star?

His incredible fitness and healthy lifestyle makes Craig look a lot younger than he is.

The star is 54 years old and was born on 24th of January, 1965.

Who is Craig's partner, Jonathan Myring?

Jonathan works a less glamorous job than the TV star and enjoys being at one with nature as he's a horticulturist.

Their relationship is rather low-key but Craig has stated he wants to marry the 33-year-old.

