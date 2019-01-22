'Hypocrite' Coleen Nolan blasts Gemma Collins for 'rude behaviour' after Dancing On Ice spat

Coleen Nolan slammed Gemma Collins on Loose Women. Picture: Itv

Loose Women viewers were quick to call the singer out for 'hypocritical' behaviour after she slammed The GC for having an on air row with Jason Gardiner.

Coleen Nolan has been labelled a 'hypocrite' for criticising Gemma Collins after her on-air row with Jason Gardiner.

It was only a few months ago that the 53-year-old was at the centre of a bullying storm for her behaviour towards Kim Woodburn during an episode of Loose Women.

But ignoring that spat - which saw 7,000 people complain to Ofcom - she was quick to share her opinion on 37-year-old Gemma's showdown with the Australian judge.

She said: "I was horrified. I didn’t think Dancing on Ice was that sort of show.

"You expect things like that from any other reality shows, like Big Brother or the jungle, but for me Dancing on Ice is a lovely sit down with your family on Sunday, enjoying people learning a new skill.

"I think it really lowered the tone… I don’t care what GC is. I don’t agree with bad, rude behaviour."

Viewers were taken aback by Coleen's POV.

One tweeted: "Coleen Nolan saying she doesn't agree with rude behaviour is the most hypocritcal thing I've heard on telly."

@loosewomen so coleen says it was bad behavior for Gemma to go on like that on a family show mmm then what about you and ya sister with Kim Woodburn the way you both attacked her then you having to go hide away — hayden (@hornyhayden) January 21, 2019

Coleen has a short memory how rude has she been lately and to defend Jason Gardiner shows what she is — simon (@simon84436339) January 21, 2019

This panel going on about how rows shouldn't happen on live TV especially with children watching after what happened with Coleen Nolan & Kim Woodburn. Are they for real? #LooseWomen — Darren Haywood (@darren_haywood) January 21, 2019

#LooseWomen Jason Gardner and COLEEN Nolan two of a kind — chantal (@ChantalMascoe) January 21, 2019

Gemma and Jason's feud boiled over on Sunday's Dancing On Ice when she dramatically accused him of "selling stories" on her.

Yesterday her professional partner Matt Evers told Heart that he had no idea she was going to go on the attack.

He said: "We discussed right before we went out to skate what we were gonna do to the judges comments and their reactions.

"I had to reiterate to her that you have to be careful when you're stood up there. You don't want to disrespect the people who have rightfully been put in that place.

"To be fair to her she did take Jason's comments on board in regards to the performance and the skating. "When she went I was like 'oh god what are you going to say? Just be careful!'

"You have to be careful when you're live on air that you don't end up looking silly."

However, he added that the war of words between the plus-size clothing designer and the Aussie dancer was typical of Gemma.

He said: "It shocked me a little bit, but hey it's Gemma Collins and she loves the shock factor."