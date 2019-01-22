'Hypocrite' Coleen Nolan blasts Gemma Collins for 'rude behaviour' after Dancing On Ice spat

22 January 2019, 07:23 | Updated: 22 January 2019, 07:47

Coleen Nolan slammed Gemma Collins on Loose Women
Coleen Nolan slammed Gemma Collins on Loose Women. Picture: Itv

Loose Women viewers were quick to call the singer out for 'hypocritical' behaviour after she slammed The GC for having an on air row with Jason Gardiner.

Coleen Nolan has been labelled a 'hypocrite' for criticising Gemma Collins after her on-air row with Jason Gardiner.

It was only a few months ago that the 53-year-old was at the centre of a bullying storm for her behaviour towards Kim Woodburn during an episode of Loose Women.

But ignoring that spat - which saw 7,000 people complain to Ofcom - she was quick to share her opinion on 37-year-old Gemma's showdown with the Australian judge.

She said: "I was horrified. I didn’t think Dancing on Ice was that sort of show. 

"You expect things like that from any other reality shows, like Big Brother or the jungle, but for me Dancing on Ice is a lovely sit down with your family on Sunday, enjoying people learning a new skill.

Read more: Gemma Collins hits back after Holly Willoughby slates her live on This Morning

"I think it really lowered the tone… I don’t care what GC is. I don’t agree with bad, rude behaviour."

Viewers were taken aback by Coleen's POV.

One tweeted: "Coleen Nolan saying she doesn't agree with rude behaviour is the most hypocritcal thing I've heard on telly."

Gemma and Jason's feud boiled over on Sunday's Dancing On Ice when she dramatically accused him of "selling stories" on her.

Yesterday her professional partner Matt Evers told Heart that he had no idea she was going to go on the attack.

He said: "We discussed right before we went out to skate what we were gonna do to the judges comments and their reactions.

"I had to reiterate to her that you have to be careful when you're stood up there. You don't want to disrespect the people who have rightfully been put in that place.

"To be fair to her she did take Jason's comments on board in regards to the performance and the skating. "When she went I was like 'oh god what are you going to say? Just be careful!'

"You have to be careful when you're live on air that you don't end up looking silly."

However, he added that the war of words between the plus-size clothing designer and the Aussie dancer was typical of Gemma.

He said: "It shocked me a little bit, but hey it's Gemma Collins and she loves the shock factor."

