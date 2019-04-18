Rylan Clark-Neal lands job hosting Strictly’s It Takes Two

18 April 2019, 10:48

Rylan Clark-Neal will host It Takes Two
Rylan Clark-Neal will host It Takes Two. Picture: PA/Getty
Rylan Clark-Neal has been confirmed as the new co-host on Strictly Come Dancing’s extra show.

BBC Strictly Come Dancing’s Twitter page announced the exciting news on April 18, revealing that Rylan – star of The X Factor, This Morning and Big Brother’s Bit On The Side – will be joining Zoe Ball for It Takes Two.

Rylan will start his new role with in Autumn 2019 when the new series of Strictly Come Dancing launches.

BBC Strictly shared: “Joining Zoe Ball as the co-host of It Takes Two is Rylan! We can’t wait to welcome him to the #Strictly family when the show returns on @BBCTwo in the autumn.”

In a statement, Rylan shared how excited he was about landing the “dream job”.

Rylan said: “I can't begin to explain how excited I am to be joining the Strictly family. I've always been a massive fan of It Takes Two and to be working with the amazing Zoe Ball is a dream.

“I’m extremely honoured to be joining such a television institution and can't wait to bring a lot of mischief to the Strictly bubble. I'm looking forward to getting started and seeing you all soon.”

Speaking about Rylan joining her, Zoe said: “I adore Rylan, he's an absolute wonder, I love his daftness and naughtiness and he's a brilliant live telly host.

“He'll fit right into our It Takes Two family. Can't wait for this new season to start, it's going be a hoot!”

