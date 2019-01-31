Joe Sugg and Diane Buswell ditch co-stars for fancy hotel after falling out over their PDA

31 January 2019, 08:11

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have been full of PDA behind the scenes at Strictly
Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have been full of PDA behind the scenes at Strictly. Picture: Instagram

The new couple have reportedly fallen out with their fellow Strictly Come Dancing stars due to their constant snogging and public displays of affection.

Joe Sugg, 27, and Diane Buswell, 29, have taken some time away from their co-stars in Liverpool on the Strictly Come Dancing tour due to complaints that their constant snogging is getting to much for the other stars.

According to The Sun a tour insider said: : 'Joe and Dianne were reeling after realising everyone on the tour was getting sick of their non-stop snogging.

Read more: Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli gets fans hot under the collar in saucy budgie smugglers pic

'It’s caused some ill feeling between them and the others and it can’t be laughed off as a joke anymore."

The pair decided to take some time away from the others and despite being booked accommodation by producers, snubbed it in favour of the fancy Titanic Hotel.

The source added: "It can be gruelling living inside each other’s pockets all the time so, when they reached Liverpool, Joe and Dianne shocked everyone by saying they’d made their own plans."

Taking to Instagram to share how loved up they are Joe and Diane shared some romantic sunset snaps from their hotel room.

Joe's picture was accompanied by a soppy caption which read: "Making memories with this girl " while Diane's lengthier one read: "And it’s back to the dance floor today after an amazing day off !

"Massive thankyou to @joe_sugg for spoiling me and organising the best day off for us and taking pictures like a pro ! 💜 your simply the best at everything"

They are well and truly in the honeymoon period of their relationship but their intense behaviour is coming too much for Strictly cast members and reportedly they have "put some noses out of joint".

Strictly Come Dancing News

See more Strictly Come Dancing News

Coleen Nolan slammed Gemma Collins on Loose Women

'Hypocrite' Coleen Nolan blasts Gemma Collins for 'rude behaviour' after Dancing On Ice spat
Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have been accused of huge PDA on the Strictly tour set

'Touchy-feely' Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell making Strictly tour rehearsals a 'nightmare'
Bruno Tonioli showed fans his impressive figure

Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli, 63, gets fans hot under the collar in TINY budgie smugglers
Hyde Park Winter Wonderland - VIP Preview Night

Vogue Williams set to join Strictly Come Dancing alongside Alan Carr
AJ Pritchard on the red carpet at the BBC Sports Personality...

AJ Pritchard says brother saved his ‘legs and life’ in horror nightclub attack

Celebrities

AJ Pritchard and brother attacked

Strictly Stars in shock after AJ Pritchard and brother are attacked in a nightclub

More TV & Showbiz News

See more More TV & Showbiz News

Katie Price opened up on Loose Women about her struggles

Katie Price admits she "doesn't blame Pete for taking the kids" while she "self medicated"
Courtney Green is one of the celebs taking part in Celebs On The Ranch

What is Celebs On The Ranch? The new reality show with Eyal Booker and Bobby Norris
Choose your favourite red carpet look from the NTAs

National Television Awards 2019: Vote for your favourite red carpet look

Fashion

Michelle Keegan returning to Our Girl for series 4

Our Girl series 4: Michelle Keegan to reprise role of Georgie Lane – everything you need to know about the series from release date to cast
Ruth Langsford has shocked Britain with her tea making skills

Outrage as Ruth Langsford makes cuppa... but puts milk in FIRST
The first ever Sunday edition of This Morning was met with mixed reviews

This Morning viewers SLAM new Sunday show - and brand it 'boring' and 'repetitive'