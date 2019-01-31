Joe Sugg and Diane Buswell ditch co-stars for fancy hotel after falling out over their PDA

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have been full of PDA behind the scenes at Strictly. Picture: Instagram

The new couple have reportedly fallen out with their fellow Strictly Come Dancing stars due to their constant snogging and public displays of affection.

Joe Sugg, 27, and Diane Buswell, 29, have taken some time away from their co-stars in Liverpool on the Strictly Come Dancing tour due to complaints that their constant snogging is getting to much for the other stars.

According to The Sun a tour insider said: : 'Joe and Dianne were reeling after realising everyone on the tour was getting sick of their non-stop snogging.

'It’s caused some ill feeling between them and the others and it can’t be laughed off as a joke anymore."

The pair decided to take some time away from the others and despite being booked accommodation by producers, snubbed it in favour of the fancy Titanic Hotel.

The source added: "It can be gruelling living inside each other’s pockets all the time so, when they reached Liverpool, Joe and Dianne shocked everyone by saying they’d made their own plans."

Taking to Instagram to share how loved up they are Joe and Diane shared some romantic sunset snaps from their hotel room.

Joe's picture was accompanied by a soppy caption which read: "Making memories with this girl " while Diane's lengthier one read: "And it’s back to the dance floor today after an amazing day off !

"Massive thankyou to @joe_sugg for spoiling me and organising the best day off for us and taking pictures like a pro ! 💜 your simply the best at everything"

They are well and truly in the honeymoon period of their relationship but their intense behaviour is coming too much for Strictly cast members and reportedly they have "put some noses out of joint".

