Strictly’s Joe Sugg reveals sweet moment he realised he LOVED Dianne Buswell

27 May 2019, 08:41

YouTube star Joe Sugg has opened up about his blossoming relationship with dancer Dianne Buswell.
YouTube star Joe Sugg has opened up about his blossoming relationship with dancer Dianne Buswell. Picture: Instagram/Getty

The YouTube star has fallen head over heels for his Strictly Come Dancing partner

Joe Sugg has opened up about his blossoming relationship with Strictly Come Dancing’s Dianne Buswell, sharing the special moment he fell in love with his dance partner.

The 27-year-old YouTube star, who met his girlfriend whilst starring in the sixteenth series of Strictly, first revealed his relationship with the 30-year-old following the show’s wrap party.

At the time he admitted it felt like he had won something “a million times more special” than the Glitterball trophy, and now Joe has declared his love for the Australian professional.

He said it was the couple’s morning video calls that made him realise just how deep his feelings ran for Dianne.

“That’s when you know you love each other,” gushed Joe.

“When you’re happy to FaceTime each other first thing in the morning. I’m unrecognisable – you should see my hair.”

Straight after last year’s show ended, the loved-up couple whisked themselves off for a romantic spa break to Chewton Glen treehouses, which Dianne described as “the best getaway ever”.

But now the couple only get to see each other one day a week as the Strictly pro tours the country – a tough change from the intense BBC rehearsal schedule that saw them spend up to 14 hours a day together.

The duo, who came second in the 2018 series, grew closer every week on TV, which led fans to believe they were already in a relationship by the time the grand finale came around.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have been dating for six months.
Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have been dating for six months. Picture: Getty

Since their love has blossomed, the adorable twosome have sparked pregnancy and engagement rumours, however both have denied a baby or a wedding are on the way.

The couple are still working on their dance routines, though!

Joe laughed: “Even this morning we had a little bit of foxtrot in the kitchen.”

Strictly Come Dancing News

See more Strictly Come Dancing News

Kevin Clifton claims he's 'public enemy number one'

Strictly’s Kevin Clifton denies he’s being sacked from the show after Stacey Dooley affair
The Russian dancer has paid tribute to her Strictly co-stars on Instagram.

Katya Jones posts emotional Instagram tribute to Strictly co-stars amid 'axe' claims
London Celebrity Sightings - April 22, 2019

Louise Redknapp slams Strictly’s Kevin Clifton for ‘ghosting’ her following Stacey Dooley pairing
'Strictly Come Dancing 2016' - Red Carpet Launch

Katya Jones ‘AXED’ from Strictly’s main line-up over Seann Walsh kiss
Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards - Red Carpet ARrivals

Kevin Clifton’s second wife says she overdosed when he ended their marriage

Trending on Heart

Security had to separate the couple during a public spat, according to reports.

Brooklyn Beckham and girlfriend Hana Cross separated by security during EXPLOSIVE row

Celebrities

James Arthur wants men to speak out about mental health following the tragic death of Love Island's Mike Thalassitis.

James Arthur shares grief over Mike Thalassitis' death and says ‘mental illness isn’t weak’

Celebrities

Mel B was quizzed about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Peter Andre on Piers Morgan's Life Stories.

Mel B secretly flew 'booty call' Peter Andre to hotels for sex during romance

Celebrities

Joe Swash cries meeting his baby son for the very first time.

Joe Swash in FLOODS of tears as he meets son for first time in emotional photo

Celebrities

Ant and Dec team up with Stephen Mulhern to audition for BGT.

Ant and Dec secretly AUDITION for Britain’s Got Talent in hilarious prank
Married couple

'Regular sex and don't raise your voice.' Women slam sexiest new marriage rulebook

News