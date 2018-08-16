Kevin Clifton says he would have 'no problem' dancing with a man on Strictly

The Strictly Come Dancing professional has spoken in favour of same sex couples on the show.

Many fans of Strictly Come Dancing have been questioning why the BBC dancing show is yet to introduce same sex couples to its line up.

Other version of the show around the word, which go by the name Dancing With The Stars, have introduced same sex dance partners to their formats and Brits are questioning why the UK version is yet to do so.

Israel's version had their first same sex couple take to the dance floor way back in 2010 so it's no surprise fans are raising questions.

One fan of the show tweeted Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton asking his thoughts on the matter and he gave a fantastic response.

He said in his reply: "Just to be clear I'm not involved in any of these decisions. But if that’s what they wanted then i’d have no problem with it."

The majority of his followers were thrilled with his response and one praised him saying: "It is fantastic to know that you would be open to the idea and would welcome it. You Are Awesome Kev!".

In the world of professional ballroom dancing , there are often same sex couples dance categories at high level competitions. Many dancers also train in same sex couple partners.