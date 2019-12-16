Exclusive

Strictly winner Kelvin Fletcher won't rule out Dancing On Ice... and wants to team up with Matt Evers

By Naomi Bartram

This year’s Strictly winner Kelvin Fletcher has opened up about appearing on Dancing On Ice in the future.

The final of Strictly Come Dancing 2019 crowned former Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher and his partner Oti Mabuse the champions.

And fresh from his incredible win, Kelvin, 35, has now revealed he wouldn't rule out a stint on Dancing On Ice in the future.

When asked whether he might join the lineup in 2021, Kelvin told us in an exclusive chat: “It’s a great show.

"It’s a show I’ve sat for many years watching and thinking what a great show it is.

“But first and foremost, I’m an actor and that’s what I want to carry on doing and explore the acting opportunities that are out there.”

The soap star also admitted he'd "love" to team up with professional skater Matt Evers.

After Matt, 43, revealed Kelvin promised he would consider doing the reality show, but only if he could dance with him, Kelvin responded: "I would love to skate with Matt, he’s an amazing skater and a beautiful human being, so I’d love nothing more.”

Read More: Emmerdale hunk Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse win Strictly glitterball with perfect samba

This comes after it was reported “the door is still open” for Kelvin to join a future series of Dancing On Ice.

Read More: Dancing on Ice Christmas special 2019: When is it on and who is in the celebrity lineup with Gemma Collins?

Matt Evers is starring on Dancing On Ice with Ian Watkins. Picture: PA Images

A source previously told The Sun Online: "Kelvin had been agonising for ages whether to take up the Strictly opportunity after being so far in advanced stages of talks with DOI.

"But they still want him on the show for potentially the series after next."

Kelvin - who shares children Marnie and Milo with wife Liz Marsland - was a last-minute replacement for Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing, 31, after he had to pull out due to a foot injury.

Speaking about his amazing stint on the show, Kelvin told us he never imagined ending up in the final alongside Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke, and Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden.

He said: “Everyone wants to do well, but just to be part of the show was incredible, but I certainly would never have pictured myself standing there in the final, especially the way I went in.

“It was a crazy night and it’s still very surreal. Even when I was on Graziano’s shoulders with the Glitterball having been voted the champion.”