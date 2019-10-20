Strictly fans hot under the collar as hunky Kelvin Fletcher shares half naked backstage video
20 October 2019, 13:26 | Updated: 20 October 2019, 13:37
The soap star couldn't resist giving fans a cheeky flash of his tight Y-fronts as he underwent physio.
Strictly Come Dancing's Kelvin Fletcher set pulses racing as he shared a backstage video of himself half naked ahead of last night's performance.
The former Emmerdale actor stripped down to his pants as he underwent a physio session and gave adoring fans a front row seat to the action.
Taking to Instagram to post the clip of himself with no bottoms on, the 35-year-old telly star revealed a pair of tight boxers and his bare legs as he captioned the post: "Pre show physio".
The hunky celeb, who played Andy Sugden in the ITV soap for 20 years, pulled a face at the camera then panned down to reveal his tanned pins and snug Y-fronts.
The snippet followed his earlier story, which saw him detail his intense rehearsal schedule before hitting the ballroom floor later that night.
He said: "Morning guys, just arrived at the Strictly studio for a band run today, so it's the first time on a Saturday morning we hear the band play the music.
"All week we're listening to tracks and we get two runs with a band."
Kelvin, who is partnered up with Oti Mabuse, has impressed viewers with his ripped body and slinky hips, gaining himself a whole new legion of fans since appearing on the hit BBC competition.
Last night, he and his professional dance partner opened the show with a Miami-inspired Cha Cha Cha to Get Stupid by Aston Merrygold.
His high-energy performance got mixed reviews with some criticising his moves and outfit choice, but he still scored a respectable 33 points as guest judge Alfonso Ribeiro revealed he "killed it!"
Shirley chimed in and told Kelvin: “Well you definitely bought lots of sunshine to this ballroom today, cool, took everything in your stride, great body action.
“You are a great dancer, a great performer a great entertainer, I would like you to start working a little bit more on flow,” she added.
However a disappointed Craig said: "I thought you were a little bit stiff on the walks."
Following a loud boo from the audience, he bit back by saying: “That’s exactly what Shirley suggested and yet I get the boos!”
The soap star, who was called in to replace Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing after a last-minute injury, has received constant praise from the judges thoughtout the series and remains the favourite to win the competition.