Strictly fans hot under the collar as hunky Kelvin Fletcher shares half naked backstage video

Kelvin Fletcher delights fans with a cheeky snap of his pants. Picture: Instagram

The soap star couldn't resist giving fans a cheeky flash of his tight Y-fronts as he underwent physio.

Strictly Come Dancing's Kelvin Fletcher set pulses racing as he shared a backstage video of himself half naked ahead of last night's performance.

The former Emmerdale actor stripped down to his pants as he underwent a physio session and gave adoring fans a front row seat to the action.

Taking to Instagram to post the clip of himself with no bottoms on, the 35-year-old telly star revealed a pair of tight boxers and his bare legs as he captioned the post: "Pre show physio".

Read more: Strictly fans go crazy for steamy viral video of Kelvin Fletcher wearing just a sock

Kelvin Fletcher flashes his pants as he gets physiotherapy. Picture: Instagram

The hunky celeb, who played Andy Sugden in the ITV soap for 20 years, pulled a face at the camera then panned down to reveal his tanned pins and snug Y-fronts.

The snippet followed his earlier story, which saw him detail his intense rehearsal schedule before hitting the ballroom floor later that night.

He said: "Morning guys, just arrived at the Strictly studio for a band run today, so it's the first time on a Saturday morning we hear the band play the music.

"All week we're listening to tracks and we get two runs with a band."

Read more: Strictly star Kelvin Fletcher took ballet classes before his acting career took off

The Emmerdale star flashed his pants on social media. Picture: Instagram

Kelvin, who is partnered up with Oti Mabuse, has impressed viewers with his ripped body and slinky hips, gaining himself a whole new legion of fans since appearing on the hit BBC competition.

Last night, he and his professional dance partner opened the show with a Miami-inspired Cha Cha Cha to Get Stupid by Aston Merrygold.

His high-energy performance got mixed reviews with some criticising his moves and outfit choice, but he still scored a respectable 33 points as guest judge Alfonso Ribeiro revealed he "killed it!"

Read more: Strictly fans agog as Emmerdale's snake-hipped Kelvin Fletcher nails slinky samba

Shirley chimed in and told Kelvin: “Well you definitely bought lots of sunshine to this ballroom today, cool, took everything in your stride, great body action.

“You are a great dancer, a great performer a great entertainer, I would like you to start working a little bit more on flow,” she added.

However a disappointed Craig said: "I thought you were a little bit stiff on the walks."

Following a loud boo from the audience, he bit back by saying: “That’s exactly what Shirley suggested and yet I get the boos!”

The soap star, who was called in to replace Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing after a last-minute injury, has received constant praise from the judges thoughtout the series and remains the favourite to win the competition.