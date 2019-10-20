Strictly fans hot under the collar as hunky Kelvin Fletcher shares half naked backstage video

20 October 2019, 13:26 | Updated: 20 October 2019, 13:37

Kelvin Fletcher delights fans with a cheeky snap of his pants.
Kelvin Fletcher delights fans with a cheeky snap of his pants. Picture: Instagram

The soap star couldn't resist giving fans a cheeky flash of his tight Y-fronts as he underwent physio.

Strictly Come Dancing's Kelvin Fletcher set pulses racing as he shared a backstage video of himself half naked ahead of last night's performance.

The former Emmerdale actor stripped down to his pants as he underwent a physio session and gave adoring fans a front row seat to the action.

Taking to Instagram to post the clip of himself with no bottoms on, the 35-year-old telly star revealed a pair of tight boxers and his bare legs as he captioned the post: "Pre show physio".

Read more: Strictly fans go crazy for steamy viral video of Kelvin Fletcher wearing just a sock

Kelvin Fletcher flashes his pants as he gets physiotherapy.
Kelvin Fletcher flashes his pants as he gets physiotherapy. Picture: Instagram

The hunky celeb, who played Andy Sugden in the ITV soap for 20 years, pulled a face at the camera then panned down to reveal his tanned pins and snug Y-fronts.

The snippet followed his earlier story, which saw him detail his intense rehearsal schedule before hitting the ballroom floor later that night.

He said: "Morning guys, just arrived at the Strictly studio for a band run today, so it's the first time on a Saturday morning we hear the band play the music.

"All week we're listening to tracks and we get two runs with a band."

Read more: Strictly star Kelvin Fletcher took ballet classes before his acting career took off

The Emmerdale star flashed his pants on social media.
The Emmerdale star flashed his pants on social media. Picture: Instagram

Kelvin, who is partnered up with Oti Mabuse, has impressed viewers with his ripped body and slinky hips, gaining himself a whole new legion of fans since appearing on the hit BBC competition.

Last night, he and his professional dance partner opened the show with a Miami-inspired Cha Cha Cha to Get Stupid by Aston Merrygold.

His high-energy performance got mixed reviews with some criticising his moves and outfit choice, but he still scored a respectable 33 points as guest judge Alfonso Ribeiro revealed he "killed it!"

Read more: Strictly fans agog as Emmerdale's snake-hipped Kelvin Fletcher nails slinky samba

Shirley chimed in and told Kelvin: “Well you definitely bought lots of sunshine to this ballroom today, cool, took everything in your stride, great body action.

“You are a great dancer, a great performer a great entertainer, I would like you to start working a little bit more on flow,” she added.

However a disappointed Craig said: "I thought you were a little bit stiff on the walks."

Following a loud boo from the audience, he bit back by saying: “That’s exactly what Shirley suggested and yet I get the boos!”

The soap star, who was called in to replace Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing after a last-minute injury, has received constant praise from the judges thoughtout the series and remains the favourite to win the competition.

