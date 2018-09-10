Len Goodman calls for Brendan Cole's return to Strictly Come Dancing

Len Goodman believes Brendan Cole's axing from Strictly was a big mistake - and thinks the show will suffer without him.

Former judge, Len Goodman thinks Strictly bosses have made a huge mistake ditching Brendan Cole from the show.

Ballroom expert Goodman held a seat on the panel for 12 years prior to his departure in 2017, and despite having bumped heads with Cole over the years, he says the BBC made a big mistake.

Quizzed about the new line-up of professionals, Len confessed to Lorraine: "I liked the fact that we clashed.

"If you’re not careful the judges come over like bullies picking on people that can’t defend themselves. The celebrities are a bit nervous.

So you need someone, it’s nice when the pro says, ‘Hold on, I don’t think that’s quite right.’ And gives you a bit back.

"It all adds to the banter of the thing. Me and Brendan had a few fall outs but we were still good chums. I think Strictly would have been better with him than without him.”

Strictly made it's return on Saturday night with 15 new celebrities paired up with professional dancers, however, many fans took to Twitter to lament the fact Brendan was missing from the line-up.

Missing seeing Brendan Cole , in this day and age everyone has their opinions heard ,as he was entitled to his on the show, shame on you ,strictly , and the stuffy BBC #Strictly — julia waldron (@juliawaldron1) September 8, 2018

3 mins into #Strictly. Bring back Brendan Cole!! — izzy (@izzlebizzle97) September 8, 2018