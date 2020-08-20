Who is Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones' new girlfriend Luisa Eusse?

20 August 2020, 14:40

Neil Jones has gone public with his new girlfriend
Neil Jones has gone public with his new girlfriend. Picture: Instagram

Who is Neil Jones from Strictly dating now? And why did he split from Katya Jones?

Strictly Come Dancing professional Neil Jones has gone public with his new girlfriend Luisa Eusse.

The dancer split with wife and co-star Katya Jones just before last year's series of Strictly.

And after keeping tight-lipped on his love life, 38-year-old Neil has now shared a photo of his new partner.

Luisa has also posted a string of loved up snaps with her boyfriend, including one with the caption: "Just you 🧡"

But who is Neil’s girlfriend Luisa and how did they meet? Here’s what we know…

View this post on Instagram

🧡

A post shared by Neil Jones (@mr_njonesofficial) on

Who is Neil Jones dating?

Neil is dating Luisa Eusse, with the pair cosying up for multiple social media snaps.

Luisa is originally from Columbia and like Neil, she is also a professional dancer.

Judging by her Instagram page, she works as a model and enjoys luxurious holidays and partying with her friends.

Read More: Will Brooklyn Beckham be on Strictly Come Dancing 2020?

Why did Neil and Katya from Strictly split?

Neil and Katya called time on their romance in August 2019.

View this post on Instagram

Just you 🧡

A post shared by Luisa Eusse (@luisa_eusse) on

This came ten months after Katya was caught kissing her Strictly celebrity partner at the time, Seann Walsh.

The couple – who had been together for 11 years and married for six – said in a joint statement that the split was mutual, both vowing to continue as dance partners.

They said: “We wish one another every happiness and we will remain the best of friends.

“We are really looking forward to getting back to the ballroom and can’t wait to keep on dancing.”

Neil has also stuck by Katya, insisting that their divorce was amicable.

He previously told The Sun: “We found that we’d grown apart like people do, so we were like, ‘OK, let’s go our separate ways’. We are lucky that we don’t have kids.

“We were moving in different directions but we are friends again now. Katya is a great girl and I’ve got nothing bad to say about her.”

Now Read: EastEnders’ Adam Woodyatt sparks Strictly rumours as he takes ‘extended break’ from soap

