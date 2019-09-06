Who is Motsi Mabuse? Meet the new Strictly 2019 judge replacing Darcey Bussell

Motsi Mabuse is the new addition to the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel. Picture: PA/Instagram

By Emma Gritt

There are plenty of new faces on the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing on both sides of the judging panel - meet Darcey Bussell's replacement.

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing will see a new selection of celebs battling it out for the Glitterball Trophy... but there's a new face on the judging panel, too.

Motsi Mabuse, sister of pro dancer Oti, will be on the show in place of Darcey Bussell when the BBC show brings its legacy of TV sparkle back to autumnal weekends.

Here's everything we know about the gorgeous dancer's professional and personal life.

Motsi Mabuse is a very glamorous addition to the Strictly judging panel. Picture: PA Images

Who is Motsi Mabuse?

Motsi Mabuse is the latest addition to the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel.

She is 38-years-old, and hails from South Africa. Like her sister Oti, she previously competed on the German version of Strictly Come Dancing.

The Mabuse sisters grew up in the township of Mabopane, near the capital Pretoria. Tragedy struck the family when half-brother Neo took his own life.

Motsi previously explained that the tragedy meant they were shunned by superstitious locals.

Motsi with her and Oti's mum Dudu. Picture: Press Association

She said: “He killed himself with a poison. And because the people of Africa are very religious and superstitious, something bad arose in our neighbourhood.

"With the suicide of Neo, our family was seen as one where there was a negative energy.

“Because of this rumour, no one came to us any more, because it was feared that the bad energy applied to the visitor.”

How is Motsi Mabuse related to Oti Mabuse?

The two Strictly stars are sisters, with 28-year-old Oti one of the professionals on the show.

However, don't expect her to get special treatment. Motsi previously said that she won't be marking her younger sibling up - or down.

She said: "I really need to be fair and she'll get what everybody else is getting. We're on different paths and it's important.

"I don't think anybody should be bigger than the show and it's important that everybody is very professional."

Craig Revell-Horwood, Motsi, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli will be judging the celebs this year. Picture: Press Association

Why did Darcey Bussell leave Strictly?

In April it was announced that Dame Darcey Bussell was leaving the show after seven years to focus on other projects.

In a statement, she denied she was leaving due to any drama or backstage ill-will.

She said: "It has been a complete privilege for me to be part of Strictly, working with such a talented team.

"I have enjoyed every minute of my time and will miss everyone from my fellow judges, the presenters, the dancers, the musicians, the entire backstage team, and especially the viewers of the show, who have been so supportive.

"I am not leaving because of any upset or disagreement at all, I am just stepping away to give more focus to my many other commitments in dance, after seven truly wonderful years that I can't imagine having gone any better."

Is Motsi Mabuse married and does she have kids?

In 2017 Motsi wed her second husband, Evgenij Voznyuk, a Ukranian dancer. They have a baby daughter,

Prior to this she was wed to German dancer Timo Kulczak from 2003 to 2014 - a year after she won the German Latin championship with Evgenij.