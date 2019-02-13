Pasha Kovalev to QUIT Strictly Come Dancing after eight years

13 February 2019, 11:59 | Updated: 13 February 2019, 12:19

Pasha Kovalev is leaving Strictly Come Dancing
Pasha Kovalev is leaving Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: PA

The Strictly Come Dancing professional has announced he is leaving the BBC ballroom show.

A tweet posed on the Strictly Come Dancing Twitter account has revealed that 39-year-old dancer Pasha Kovalev has decided to leave the BBC show.

The Russian dancer, who was partnered with Ashely Roberts, has been a big part of the show for eight years and has now decided to depart from the show where he met his now girlfriend and former Strictly partner, Rachel Riley.

Read more: Pasha Kovalev and Rachel Riley's relationship revealed

Pasha and his 2018 Strictly partner Ashley Roberts
Pasha and his 2018 Strictly partner Ashley Roberts. Picture: PA

In the big announcement that will no doubt shock Strictly fans the BBC said: "Sadly after eight incredible series, the brilliant @PashaKovalev has decided to leave #Strictly.

"Pasha, from all of us, thank you for your amazing choreography and routines over the years. You’ll be sorely missed! "

Pasha made it through to four Strictly Come Dancing finals and was even crowned Strictly champion alongside partner Caroline Flack back in 2014.

Sharing his own statement on the shock announcement, Pasha took to Twitter to gush about his "8 fantastic years" on Strictly.

He said: "I've had 8 fantastic years, full of wonderful memories, thanks to the incredible partners, professionals and myriad of behind the scenes teams who all work to make Strictly the amazing production that it is.

"The biggest thanks goes to all the members of the public who've supported me so much over these years - I look forward to seeing you on the Strictly Pro-Tour this spring, and for many future adventures to come!"

Strictly Come Dancing News

See more Strictly Come Dancing News

Kevin Clifton isn't sure if he will return to Strictly this year

Kevin Clifton reveals he hasn't been asked to return to Strictly Come Dancing yet
Karen Clifton pictured at the National Television Awards last month

Strictly's Karen Clifton posts first photo of new boyfriend after Kevin split
Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have been full of PDA behind the scenes at Strictly

Joe Sugg and Diane Buswell ditch co-stars for fancy hotel after falling out over their PDA
Coleen Nolan slammed Gemma Collins on Loose Women

'Hypocrite' Coleen Nolan blasts Gemma Collins for 'rude behaviour' after Dancing On Ice spat
Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have been accused of huge PDA on the Strictly tour set

'Touchy-feely' Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell making Strictly tour rehearsals a 'nightmare'
Bruno Tonioli showed fans his impressive figure

Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli, 63, gets fans hot under the collar in TINY budgie smugglers

More TV & Showbiz News

See more More TV & Showbiz News

The Demon Headmaster is returning after 20 years

BBC announce 90s classic TV show The Demon Headmaster is returning
Sven, Kristoff, Anna, Elsa and Olaf are back from Frozen 2

Frozen 2 plot: Trailer, release date, cast and fan theory revealed as Pixar unveil new teaser
Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf are back for Frozen 2

The Frozen 2 trailer is here and fans are confused because it looks VERY dark
Holby City

Holby City's Camilla Arfwedson secretly marries Call The Midwife star Jack Hawkins
Aladdin

Aladdin live action movie: Release date, cast and director of Disney remake
Hugh Jackman is performing at the BRIT Awards 2019

Another chance to watch Hugh Jackman sing live has just been announced