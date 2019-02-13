Pasha Kovalev to QUIT Strictly Come Dancing after eight years

Pasha Kovalev is leaving Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: PA

The Strictly Come Dancing professional has announced he is leaving the BBC ballroom show.

A tweet posed on the Strictly Come Dancing Twitter account has revealed that 39-year-old dancer Pasha Kovalev has decided to leave the BBC show.

The Russian dancer, who was partnered with Ashely Roberts, has been a big part of the show for eight years and has now decided to depart from the show where he met his now girlfriend and former Strictly partner, Rachel Riley.

Pasha and his 2018 Strictly partner Ashley Roberts. Picture: PA

In the big announcement that will no doubt shock Strictly fans the BBC said: "Sadly after eight incredible series, the brilliant @PashaKovalev has decided to leave #Strictly.

"Pasha, from all of us, thank you for your amazing choreography and routines over the years. You’ll be sorely missed! "

Sadly after eight incredible series, the brilliant @PashaKovalev has decided to leave #Strictly😢. Pasha, from all of us, thank you for your amazing choreography and routines over the years. You’ll be sorely missed! 💕 pic.twitter.com/xtHmPwXGrf — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) February 13, 2019

Pasha made it through to four Strictly Come Dancing finals and was even crowned Strictly champion alongside partner Caroline Flack back in 2014.

Sharing his own statement on the shock announcement, Pasha took to Twitter to gush about his "8 fantastic years" on Strictly.

He said: "I've had 8 fantastic years, full of wonderful memories, thanks to the incredible partners, professionals and myriad of behind the scenes teams who all work to make Strictly the amazing production that it is.

"The biggest thanks goes to all the members of the public who've supported me so much over these years - I look forward to seeing you on the Strictly Pro-Tour this spring, and for many future adventures to come!"