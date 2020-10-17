What are the social distancing rules for Strictly Come Dancing?

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 has implemented social distancing rules. Picture: PA Images/BBC

Despite doubts over whether it would be able to air, Strictly Come Dancing is back on our screens for the 2020 series.

And the likes of Jamie Laing and Maisie Smith are taking to the ballroom floor in a bid to hold the converted Glitterball trophy.

But what social distancing measures has the show put in place to ensure the cast, crew and audience are kept safe during the pandemic? Here’s what we know…

What are the social distancing rules for Strictly?

It has been reported that the BBC have put in place more than 100 changes to keep in line with current government guidelines on Covid-19.

The Strictly Come Dancing judges have have to lose their entourages. Picture: PA Images

First off, the series has been cut short and will only stretch from October 24th until the 19th December, which is the weekend before Christmas.

This means it will air for just nine weeks, compared to the usual 13 weeks.

The number of celebrities has also been cut down to reduce the amount of people in the studio.

Crew will also be cut down backstage, with judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse having to ditch their usual glam squads.

Unfortunately, Bruno Tonioli isn’t appearing on the judging panel as he is currently stuck at his home in LA, unable to fly back because of travel restrictions.

The professional dancers will also be quarantined together for 14 days before the show starts, so they can begin rehearsals with their celebrity partner.

Celebs have been put into ‘bubbles’, so they can dance in close contact with one another.

An insider previously told Mirror Online: “Once all group numbers are recorded in August, the pro dancers must spend two weeks isolating before the next stage.

"With celebs, we’ve no trouble getting them as there is little other work around – but the need to isolate means the timings are against us.”

The live audience has also been dramatically reduced, with lucky fans of the show only allocated to groups of four people from the same household or social bubble.

They are then seated together at cabaret tables or in balcony seating.

All families will be given a specific arrival time to avoid queuing and also asked to wear face coverings as soon as they arrive at Elstree studios and during recording.

