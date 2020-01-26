Strictly Come Dancing bosses set their sights on Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham is the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham. Picture: Getty

By Beci Wood

Having David and Victoria Beckham sitting front row on Strictly Come Dancing would be a considerable coup.

BBC bosses have made the couple's eldest son Brooklyn, 20, their No.1 target for the hugely-popular dancing show later this year.

The amateur photographer has nearly 12m followers on Instagram and it's thought he could help attract a younger audience and Beckham family fans to the show.

While still only young he also has had a string of high-profile girlfriends including film star Chloë Moretz and current squeeze Nicola Peltz.

There is also the added appeal that the Beckham's and their friends will attend the shows.

Read more: Victoria Beckham sends fans wild as she dances to Spice Up Your Life with son Romeo

Brooklyn and his actress girlfriend Nicola Peltz. Picture: Getty

Model Lady Amelia Windsor - the granddaughter of Prince Edward, The Duke of Kent and 39th in line for the throne - is also on the 30 name wish-list for the 2020 series.

BBC chiefs are keen to have link to the royals because of the huge recent news headlines.

A source told The Sun: “Brooklyn is the main target for casting chiefs at the moment, because he will appeal to his parents’ fans as well as his own.

"He has a young, cool image and they think that will win over new fans. Plus, they would love to get David and Victoria sitting in the front row.”

Read more: David Beckham and Courteney Cox cosy up in steamy hot tub snap as fans worry Victoria will be 'fuming'

The source continued: “Every year the team look at what is dominating the national conversation before deciding who they want on board.“

"Last year England’s lionesses did so well that they wanted a lioness, so they asked Alex Scott. This year, the Royals have dominated the headlines. So it’s no surprise that they have now decided to target a member of the Royal family."

"Lady Amelia is both stunning and very young, so she should appeal to a young market too.”

Social media influencer Saffron Barker and kids’ TV star Karim Zeroual were cast last year in the show's bid to chase the 16-24 market, but it was Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher and his partner Oti Mabusewho walked away with the glitter ball trophy.