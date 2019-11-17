Strictly fans hot under the collar as comedian Chris Ramsey teases 'impressive bulge'

Chris Ramsey is unaware what viewers have spotted. Picture: BBC

By Beci Wood

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were distracted by Chris Ramsey's 'package' as he performed the salsa on last night's show in Blackpool.

Wearing a snug pair of bright pink trousers, the comedian gyrated around the dance floor with professional partner Karen Clifton unaware of the sizeable 'bulge' that was visible.

After starting the routine sitting in a rollercoaster it wasn't long before eagle-eyed viewers were unwittingly perplexed at the choice of outfit.

Referring to the stand-up's wife, one viewer posted on social media: "Rosie is a lucky woman".

Another tweeted: "Completely distracted by Chris's crotch #Strictly."

To which someone else replied: "I'm glad it wasn't just me. Ahem."

Chris Ramsey wiggles his body. Picture: BBC

The performance wasn't lost on the judges, scoring a respectable 33 points.

However on a show filled with great performances he found himself second bottom at the end of the night.

RuPaul star Michelle Visage ranked lower with 32 points for her dance to Madonna classic Vogue.

