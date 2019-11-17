Strictly fans hot under the collar as comedian Chris Ramsey teases 'impressive bulge'

17 November 2019, 13:37 | Updated: 17 November 2019, 14:29

Chris Ramsey Strictly Come Dancing
Chris Ramsey is unaware what viewers have spotted. Picture: BBC

By Beci Wood

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were distracted by Chris Ramsey's 'package' as he performed the salsa on last night's show in Blackpool.

Wearing a snug pair of bright pink trousers, the comedian gyrated around the dance floor with professional partner Karen Clifton unaware of the sizeable 'bulge' that was visible.

After starting the routine sitting in a rollercoaster it wasn't long before eagle-eyed viewers were unwittingly perplexed at the choice of outfit.

Referring to the stand-up's wife, one viewer posted on social media: "Rosie is a lucky woman".

Another tweeted: "Completely distracted by Chris's crotch #Strictly."

To which someone else replied: "I'm glad it wasn't just me. Ahem."

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing's Motsi Mabuse leaves Neil Jones cringing as she jokes about 'affair'

Chris Ramsey wiggles his body
Chris Ramsey wiggles his body. Picture: BBC

The performance wasn't lost on the judges, scoring a respectable 33 points.

However on a show filled with great performances he found himself second bottom at the end of the night.

RuPaul star Michelle Visage ranked lower with 32 points for her dance to Madonna classic Vogue.

Read more: Will Bayley forced to quit Strictly Come Dancing following leg injury

Chris' trousers cling around his waist
Chris' trousers cling around his waist. Picture: BBC

Strictly Come Dancing News

See more Strictly Come Dancing News

The dances for this weeks Strictly have been revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Blackpool week: Songs and dances revealed - including Madonna and Beyoncé
Strictly professional Aljaž Škorjanec has hit back at fix claims

Strictly professional Aljaž Škorjanec slams ‘fix’ claims after shock dance off result
Neil dealt with the comment by pulling a string of comical faces.

Strictly Come Dancing's Motsi Mabuse leaves Neil Jones cringing as she jokes about 'affair'
Neil Jones has revealed his physio has deemed him fit to dance.

Strictly's Neil Jones confirms he will return to the dance floor tonight with Alex Scott
Neil Jones still doesn't know if he can perform this weekend

Will Strictly Come Dancing's Neil Jones return to dance with Alex Scott this Saturday?

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon son Rex

Fans amazed by Stacey Solomon's incredible snaps of baby son Rex underwater

Celebrities

The lads were eager to try some unusual nosh during a business trip to China

David Beckham tucks in to stomach churning fish delicacy on outing with Gordon Ramsay

Celebrities

Shower hat on buggy wheels

Mum herded as a 'genius' for £1 pram wheel hack that will keep carpets clean

Lifestyle

Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook gets a striptease from Magic Mike dancers as she celebrates her 'naughty 40th' birthday in the Heart radio studios
Mary's Christmas show includes royal guest, Kate

Kate Middleton and Mary Berry team up for Christmas TV show

Royals

A list of ways to prepare for being a parent has gone viral

Mum's hilarious list about how to prepare for children goes viral

Lifestyle