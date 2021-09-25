Who is Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Johannes Radebe?

Your need-to-know on Strictly pro Johannes. Picture: Alamy

Johannes is one of the pro dancers on this series of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 - find out his age, Instagram and partner.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2021 stars will perform their first dances this weekend, and we can't wait to find out what this year's cohort have in store for us.

One of the professional dancers returning to the show is Johannes Radebe, who made his Strictly debut in 2018.

Here's your need-to-know on him.

Who is Johannes Radebe?

Johannes, 34, is a dancer from South Africa.

He was a professional dancer on South Africa's Dancing With The Stars for two seasons, and reached the final both times.

Johannes is a dancer with the Afro Arimba Dance Company.

Johannes is a dancer from South Africa. Picture: Alamy

Speaking about his joy at joining Strictly, Johannes previously said: "Joining Strictly Come Dancing is one of the greatest achievements of my dancing career.

"It is such an honour to be chosen to be a part of an incredible cast and be part of one of the biggest shows that is celebrated worldwide."



Who is Johannes paired up with?

Johannes has made history this year, as he is part of Strictly Come Dancing's first ever same-sex pairing.

He is partnered up with John Whaite, a baker who won the third series of Great British Bake Off.

Writing about his joy at the pairing on Instagram, Johannes penned: "Ladies, gentlemen and friends beyond the binary meet my wonderful partner @john_whaite 😍 I am so proud of him...let's bask in this beautiful sparkling world that is @bbcstrictly and cheers to falling in love with dancing bebe' 🕺🏽✨🌈 #teamjojo".

Is Johannes Radebe on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @johannesradebe.