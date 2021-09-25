Who is Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Johannes Radebe?

25 September 2021, 15:58

Your need-to-know on Strictly pro Johannes
Your need-to-know on Strictly pro Johannes. Picture: Alamy

Johannes is one of the pro dancers on this series of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 - find out his age, Instagram and partner.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2021 stars will perform their first dances this weekend, and we can't wait to find out what this year's cohort have in store for us.

One of the professional dancers returning to the show is Johannes Radebe, who made his Strictly debut in 2018.

Here's your need-to-know on him.

Who is Johannes Radebe?

Johannes, 34, is a dancer from South Africa.

He was a professional dancer on South Africa's Dancing With The Stars for two seasons, and reached the final both times.

Johannes is a dancer with the Afro Arimba Dance Company.

Johannes is a dancer from South Africa
Johannes is a dancer from South Africa. Picture: Alamy

Speaking about his joy at joining Strictly, Johannes previously said: "Joining Strictly Come Dancing is one of the greatest achievements of my dancing career.

"It is such an honour to be chosen to be a part of an incredible cast and be part of one of the biggest shows that is celebrated worldwide."

Who is Johannes paired up with?

Johannes has made history this year, as he is part of Strictly Come Dancing's first ever same-sex pairing.

He is partnered up with John Whaite, a baker who won the third series of Great British Bake Off.

Writing about his joy at the pairing on Instagram, Johannes penned: "Ladies, gentlemen and friends beyond the binary meet my wonderful partner @john_whaite 😍 I am so proud of him...let's bask in this beautiful sparkling world that is @bbcstrictly and cheers to falling in love with dancing bebe' 🕺🏽✨🌈 #teamjojo".

Is Johannes Radebe on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @johannesradebe.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Inside Greg Wise and Emma Thompson's relationship

Greg Wise wife: inside the Strictly star's marriage to Emma Thompson

Celebrities

Who is Nancy Xu?

Who is Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Nancy Xu?

Celebrities

Your need-to-know on Strictly's Nadiya

Who is Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova? The pro dancer's age, Instagram and height revealed
Your need-to-know on Kai Widdrington

Who is Strictly's Kai Widdrington? The pro dancer's age, Instagram and partner revealed
Your need-to-know on the Giovanni and Katie McGlynn romance rumours

What were the Katie McGlynn and Giovanni Pernice romance rumours and did the Strictly stars date?

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Paige quit Gogglebox earlier this year

Who are Gogglebox's Paige Deville and Sally Howard and why did they quit the show?

Gogglebox

Tayah Victoria is starring on Married at First Sight

How old is Tayah Victoria from Married at First Sight UK?

Amy Christophers and Josh Christie were matched on MAFS UK

Why is Married at First Sight UK not on tonight?

Tom Felton's friend has told fans he is 'okay' after the actor suffered a medical incident

Tom Felton's friend shares health update after star 'collapses' on golf course

Celebrities

Cheryl has had to drop out of a gig

Cheryl pulls out of performance as she shares grief after Sarah Harding's death

Celebrities

Restaurant staff will keep 100 per cent of their tips

Restaurant staff will keep 100 per cent of their tips under new law

News

Kate and Emma played a doubles game together

Kate Middleton beams as she plays tennis with US Open champion Emma Raducanu

Lifestyle

The bride's Facebook post was shared on Reddit (stock image)

Bride threatens to cut off family after they refuse to pay out £3,000 for her wedding

Lifestyle

Not sure if it's too early for heating yet? These experts say it is!

Experts reveal the exact date you should start turning your heating on

Lifestyle

Here's why your cold feels so much worse this autumn

Doctor explains why so many people are getting the 'worst cold ever'

Lifestyle

Jamie Tate could be dead in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans convinced Jamie Tate dies after horror lake crash
Check out these gift ideas suitable for babies aged from 0-12 months

Top Christmas toys and present ideas of 2021 for babies aged 0-12 months

Christmas

Who wins Squid Game?

Who wins Squid Game? Netflix series ending explained

Is your partner's snoring ruining your sleep?

Your partner's terrible snoring could be down to the air in your home

Lifestyle

Married at First Sight fans 'work out' who sent each couple's letters

Married at First Sight fans 'work out' who sent each couple's anonymous letters