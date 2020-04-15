Strictly 'to put stars in isolation with their dance partners' so show can go ahead amid coronavirus

Strictly Come Dancing is due to return in September. Picture: BBC

Strictly Come Dancing is reportedly looking into possible ways that the show can go ahead.

Strictly bosses are reportedly considering putting contestants in isolation with their partners so that the show can go ahead amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The show, which is due to start in September, is one of the many TV programmes that have uncertain futures because of the lockdown measures.

Read more: Jacqueline Jossa showcases incredible singing voice as she performs Disney classics

Strictly contestants and partners may be asked to isolate together. Picture: BBC

However, BBC chiefs are said to be considering putting contestants in isolation with their partners to ensure that the show can go ahead.

A TV insider told The Sun: "Strictly is so up in the air at the moment — but it is too important to the Beeb for plans not to be put in place.

"The stars would be put into isolation with their pro partners over a week before the start of the series to avoid any risks of illness.

"In theory they would stay in the same place and then train together daily with minimal contact with the outside world.

Read more: Viewers stunned as Charlotte Church calls Mark Labbett for Who Wants To Be A Millionaire lifeline

Many Strictly contestants have become romantically involved in the past. Picture: BBC

"The Strictly curse is something bosses want to avoid every year because they want it to remain a family show — but it’s a risk they’re willing to take.

The source added that the show could be rested, but that it's the 'last thing' they want to do.

Heart has contacted the BBC for comment.

NOW READ:

Ryan Thomas shares photo of daughter Scarlett meeting newbown son Roman for the first time