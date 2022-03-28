Susanna Reid condemns Will Smith as she clashes with Richard Madeley over Oscars controversy

28 March 2022, 10:23 | Updated: 28 March 2022, 10:37

The Good Morning Britain presenters discussed Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars last night.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Susanna Reid has condemned Will Smith following the Oscars controversy, saying it's 'not ok' to hit someone.

Listen on Global Player: Join Dev live backstage at the Concert for Ukraine

Will Smith walked on stage and slapped host Chris Rock at last night's ceremony after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair.

Jada has previously spoken out about shaving her hair because of suffering from alopecia, and Chris poked fun at her short hair by joking: "Jada, can't wait for GI Jane 2."

Will Smith walked onto the stage and slapped Chris Rock at last night's Oscars
Will Smith walked onto the stage and slapped Chris Rock at last night's Oscars. Picture: Getty

After marching on stage, shouted at him to "Keep my wife's name out of your f****** mouth."

Will later apologised after he won the award for Best Actor at the ceremony.

Susanna and Richard Madeley discussed the incident on this morning's episode of Good Morning Britain, with Susanna saying: "He doesn't merit a slap. It's not okay, sorry, slapping people is not okay."

Ruchard then said: "I'm not justifying what he did but I can see why 50 per cent of our viewers think it's okay. We saw a moment of flawed humanity."

Elsewhere in the chat, Susanna said: "Obviously you can see Will was furious about was said - and I'm not defending the joke - but really? We're in 2022 and it's OK to get up on stage and hit somebody?"

To this, Richard responded: "It's clearly not OK, but it's happened. And once it's happened, you have to analyse the motives behind it.

Richard and Susanna discussed the incident on today's Good Morning Britain
Richard and Susanna discussed the incident on today's Good Morning Britain. Picture: ITV

"What I'm trying to suggest is, although you can say it was wrong, was it something you can say was understandable in the heat of the moment?"

To this, Susanna replied: "I understand that he did it, I don't think it's OK that he did it. I love Will Smith, he's an absolutely lovely guy, whenever I've interviewed him he's been utterly charming and lovely..."

Richard then went on to claim Chris Rock was 'unpleasant' when he previously interviewed him with his wife Judy Finnigan.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Here's why Aljaž Škorjanec is leaving Strictly Come Dancing

Why Aljaž Škorjanec leaving Strictly Come Dancing after nine years
Holly Willoughby is wearing a denim outfit from French Connection

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her denim skirt and matching blouse

Celebrities

Olivia Frazer says her behaviour on MAFS was 'disgusting'

Married At First Sight Australia's Olivia Frazer says her behaviour on the show was 'disgusting'
Googlebox couple Giles and Mary

Who are Giles and Mary from Gogglebox, how old are they and why do they call each other nutty?
Daniel and Carolina are still together after MAFS

Married at First Sight Australia’s Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes are STILL together after ‘affair’

Trending on Heart

Many people have been left shocked by the incredible hack (stock image)

Cleaning fans amazed by little-known washing machine drawer hack

Lifestyle

Woman makes supermarket flowers look like expensive luxury bouquet with simple tape hack

Woman makes supermarket flowers look like luxury bouquet with simple tape hack

Lifestyle

Her new kitchen looks incredible

Woman saves £6,000 by doing up her kitchen herself for just £100

Lifestyle

Giovanna Fletcher has appeared on Heart's No Filter

Giovanna Fletcher says she finally respects her body after having children

Celebrities

Gordon Ramsay said the pandemic has ‘wiped the arrogance’ from the restaurant industry

Gordon Ramsay says he's glad coronavirus pandemic 'got rid' of bad restaurants

Celebrities

Sue Radford has been stocking up on Disney accessories

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford stocks up on Disney buys ahead of trip to Florida

Celebrities

Who plays Anthony in Bridgerton?

Who is Jonathan Bailey? Bridgerton star's age, partner and other TV work

Celebrities

Joan Kempson played Edna Miller in Coronation Street

Who played Edna Miller in Coronation Street and where is she now?
Who plays Kate in Bridgerton season two?

Who is Simone Ashley? Meet the Bridgerton season two newcomer
Here's who won The Apprentice 2022

Who won The Apprentice 2022?

Left Mother's Day flowers to the last minute? We've got you covered!

Next-day delivery flowers for Mother's Day: M&S, Zing Flowers, Bloom & Wild and more

Lifestyle

The fen raft spider is the biggest in Britain

Britain’s biggest spider is the size of your hand - and they're multiplying in the UK

Lifestyle

A hilarious outtake from the 'pivot' scene is even funnier than the original

Outtake from Friends 'pivot' scene is even funnier than the original
The Duchess of Cambridge looked sensational in a green Jenny Packman dress

Kate Middleton's state dinner outfit holds a very special detail that everyone missed

Royals

Florence Given appeared on episode five of Dirty Mother Pukka

Dirty Mother Pukka: Florence Given joins Anna Whitehouse for episode five

Celebrities