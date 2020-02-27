Susanna Reid clashes with furious GMB guest as she defends Piers Morgan over Prince Harry criticism

Susanna Reid went head to head with a guest. Picture: ITV

A GMB guest accused Piers Morgan of 'trolling' and Susanna Reid jumped to his defence.

Susanna Reid found herself in an awkward exchange with a guest on Good Morning Britain today when she tried to defend Piers Morgan.

Hosting the show alongside Ben Shephard whilst Piers takes some time off, Susanna, 49, spoke to Ayesha Hazarika.

While discussing one of Prince Harry’s final royal duties, Ayesha - who hosted Wednesday’s sustainable tourism summit - said the Duke was relaxed but "defiant" when he attended the event.

She then went on to accuse Piers, 54, of ‘trolling’ her online, as she praised Harry and wife Meghan Markle.

Susanna Reid defended Piers Morgan. Picture: ITV

Via video link from Scotland, Ayesha said: “As much as they have people who don't like him - sometimes occupying the seats you're in now - they know that they've got a lot of people who really support them and they know that they're passionate about a lot of issues which are very generational and timely, like sustainability. And I think good on them! "

Susanna then responded in the studio: "I think I know what you're referring to. I'm not sure it's about not liking them. I think if the person you're referring to was sitting here today they would say they're simply targeting what some might say was the hypocrisy, perhaps, behind some of the things that they've done.

"One of the things being that..."

Interrupting, Ayesha hit back: "Oh, Susanna, come on! It's unhinged trolling! He even trolled me yesterday!"

Before Susanna defended her co host and added: "Well then you'll need to take that up with him, Ayesha."

Piers has previously slammed Prince Harry and Meghan for travelling while speaking about sustainability.

He took to Twitter after pictures emerged of the couple on a private plane, telling his 6.7 million followers, Piers wrote: "Jeez... these two 'eco-warriors' are something else. Beyond parody."

Ayesha went on to defend the couple’s use of planes saying: “Look, we are of a generation where we travel and we fly, we fly all over the world to see our loved ones, our friends, our families, for work.

“That is not really going to change that much. So the question is - how do we try and mitigate that?”

