Why isn't Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain? Presenter self-isolates at home for two weeks

17 March 2020, 08:02 | Updated: 17 March 2020, 09:03

Charlotte Hawkins will stand in for Susanna Reid for the next two weeks while she self-isolates at home.

Susanna Reid has put herself into self-isolation after one of her sons developed symptoms of Coronavirus.

The Good Morning Britain presenter will not return to work for two weeks, as she is following the government's recent advice to self-isolate for a fortnight if anyone in your household develops symptoms.

She wrote on Twitter yesterday: "I am currently well but due to the new advice today I will be self-isolating for two weeks due to symptoms in my household. Stay well everyone."

Charlotte Hawkins will stand in for Susanna over the next couple of weeks as she self-isolates at home with her family.

Susanna appared on GMB today via video link, explaining that while she 'highly doubts' that her son's symptoms are Coronavirus, it is still essential that she and her entire household self-isolate to be on the safe side.

The Prime Minister announced yesterday that everyone who shares a household with someone with symptoms should take these measures.

The official government guidelines state: "If you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days.

"The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill it is likely that people living within a household will infect each other or be infected already. Staying at home for 14 days will greatly reduce the overall amount of infection the household could pass on to others in the community.

The guidelines add: "For anyone in the household who starts displaying symptoms, they need to stay at home for 7 days from when the symptoms appeared, regardless of what day they are on in the original 14 day isolation period."

