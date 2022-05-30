Who is Love Island's Tasha Ghouri? Age, job and Instagram revealed

30 May 2022, 21:32

Tasha is one of the Love Island season eight contestants
Tasha is one of the Love Island season eight contestants. Picture: Instagram/@tashaghouri

Tasha is one of the original season eight Love Island contestants - find out how old she is, where she's from, and what she does for work.

The eighth season of Love Island is officially back on our screens, with the first episode of the new series airing on Monday, June 6, on ITV2.

The singletons have moved into a swanky new villa, and will spend the summer getting to know each other, coupling up, and competing to win the £50,000.

One of the first confirmed contestants was Tasha Ghouri, who entered the villa in episode one.

Here's your need-to-know on her.

Tasha is one of the contestants competing on Love Island season eight
Tasha is one of the contestants competing on Love Island season eight. Picture: ITV

Who is Tasha Ghouri? What's her age and job?

Tasha, 23, is a model from Thirsk.

Opening up about her decision to go on Love Island, she said: "My dating life has been a shambles. This is an opportunity for me to find ‘the one’ and have a great summer at the same time. I’m definitely ready for a relationship. I’m 23 now so I’m ready to get to know someone, go on holidays and travel with them."

Tasha is Love Island's first ever deaf contestant
Tasha is Love Island's first ever deaf contestant. Picture: Instagram/@tashaghouri

She said that her friends and family would describe her as 'wild', adding" "I’m definitely a party animal. I love my prosecco and to have a dance - I’m always on the dance floor. I’m very loyal to my friends and family, I’ll always have their backs. I’m the type of person to put others before me.

"They would definitely say I’m a nap queen - I love napping! I think they’d also say I’m inspirational because of my hearing and my cochlear implant. I inspire quite a lot of people because I’m really open about it."

Tasha has described herself as a girls' girl
Tasha has described herself as a girls' girl. Picture: Instagram/@tashaghouri

Who is Tasha coupled up with?

We'll have to wait until the first episode has aired to find out, but watch this space!

In her entrance interview, Tasha discussed how she'd feel treading on other people's toes.

She said: "It’s a tough one because I’m a girls’ girl but it is a dating show and I’m here to find my man. I may have to step on toes but I’ll do it in the nicest way possible."

How can I watch Love Island?

Love Island is on every weeknight at 9pm on ITV2.

