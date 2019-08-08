When is Temptation Island on TV and how can I watch it in the UK?

8 August 2019, 15:40

Temptation have been labelled a saucier version of Love Island
Temptation have been labelled a saucier version of Love Island. Picture: E!/Insatgram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Love Island may be over, but reality TV lovers are filling the void with saucy US dating show Temptation Island.

Temptation Island have been dubbed an X-rated version of Love Island, as viewers rave about the reality show.

The show is based in the US, and has a slightly different layout to Love Island, but with the same amount of drama – if not more.

From the aim of the show to when it is on and how to watch it in the UK, here’s everything you need to know:

READ MORE: Love Island's Maura reacts to Curtis Pritchard's comments about his sexuality

What is Temptation Island about?

While Love Island sees singletons search for love, Temptation Island tests already formed couples.

The show sees four couples move in with 24 single women and men, in order to test their relationships and dedication to one another.

As the show goes on, the people from the original four couples have the opportunity to stay with their original partner, or be tempted away towards someone else.

The end of the show will see the couple either return home together stronger than ever, with different people, or potentially alone and single – a rather harsh outcome.

The show if set in Maui, and is presented by Mark Walberg.

The four couples are tested by the "tempters" in the Maui home
The four couples are tested by the "tempters" in the Maui home. Picture: Instagram/Temptation Island

How can you watch Temptation Island in the UK?

Temptation Island first aired on Fox and USA Network before moving to Sky most recently.

For those wanting to watch the series in the UK, Temptation Island is being aired on Sunday and Monday night at 9pm on E!.

