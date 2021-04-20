Who is Terilisha from The Circle USA, what's her job and is she on Instagram?

Terilisha is one of The Circle USA season two contestants - find out all about her age, job, Instagram, and Terilisha's Theorum.

The Circle USA is in full swing, with the first episodes available to watch on Netflix now.

Read more: How many episodes of The Circle USA season two are there?

One of the players still in the competition is Terilisha, who was named one of the first 'Influencers' of the series.

She and with fellow influencer Savannah ended up clashing over who to send home, with Terilisha questioning Savannah's loyalties when she suggested blocking Chloe.

Here's your need-to-know on Terilisha.

Terilisha is a contestant on series two of The Circle USA. Picture: Netflix

Read more: Where was The Circle USA filmed?

Who is Terilisha? What's her age and job?

Terilisha, 34, is a singer songwriter and actress from Dallas, Texas.

She also revealed in her VT that she was a substitute maths teacher, and that she had come up with her own mathmatical theory - 'Terilisha's Theorum'.

"Behind this is a very smart cookie," she said. "Math just happened to be my strong suit growing up. In high school I came up with a mathematical theorem called ‘Terilisha’s Theorem.’ Math is cool!"

She didn't reveal the details of the Theorum, so we'll have to wait for more info from her to find out what it is.

Her Circle profile states: "Double degree for the love of science and math. I sing a little, I love a lot. I’m a Leo, vegan, I enjoy yoga and having a great time. No squares in my Circle."

What's Terilisha's Instagram name?

You can follow Terilisha on Instagram @Terilisha.

Who else is on The Circle USA?

See below for the full list of players:

Bryant Wood

Chloe Veitch

Courtney Revolution

Deleesa Unique

Jack Atkins

Lee Swift

Savannah Palacio

Terilisha

How can I watch The Circle USA season two?

The Circle USA season two is available to watch on Netflix, with four new episodes released every Wednesday.

NOW READ:

How to follow the cast of The Circle USA on Instagram - full list of handles