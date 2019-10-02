The Apprentice contestants 2019: Everything you need to know about Lord Sugar's latest candidates

Meet this year's Apprentice contestants. Picture: BBC

From a Venezuelan ex-model to a para-athlete, get to know the candidates competing for Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment.

The Apprentice is back tonight for a brand new series of Lord Sugar's tough business competition.

This year, 16 new candidates will take part in a series of challenging tasks to bank Alan Sugar's £250,000 investment, aiming to impress his trusted advisors Claude Littner and Baroness Karren Brady along the way.

But who will be heading into the boardroom this year? Here's everything you need to know about the latest set of hopefuls.

Carina Lepore, 30, from South London

Carina owns an artisan bakery in London and wants to snag Lord Sugar's cash to grow her empire. She says: "I'm about 5 foot 1 inch tall – I'm like a pocket rocket, you don't really want to mess with me."

Carina Lepore, 30, from South London. Picture: BBC

Jemelin Artigas, 34, from South London

Jemelin makes her wage by working as a network marketing consultant. She says: "I never have problems, I only have solutions."

Jemelin Artigas, 34, from South London. Picture: BBC

Kenna Ngoma, 24, from Greater Manchester

Kenna owns an ice cream company that champions alcohol-based blends, but used to play professional football for Manchester City. He says: "I combine a thirst to learn with entrepreneurial thinking, ready to win at all costs."

Kenna Ngoma, 24, from Greater Manchester. Picture: BBC

Lewis Ellis, 28, from Lancashire

Lewis works as a digital marketing project manager. He explains he doesn't like to follow the rules but doesn't think he's "better than anyone else". He says: "I may not be the smartest guy in the room, but I’ll sure as hell work harder."

Lewis Ellis, 28, from Lancashire. Picture: BBC

Dean Ahmad, 20, from Essex

Dean boasts a Sports Management Agency, which he founded aged just 15. He says: "I’ve definitely got the gift of the gab, I can persuade anyone to do anything."

Dean Ahmad, 20, from Essex. Picture: BBC

Riyonn Farsad, 30, from South London

Riyonn works as an events manager and says his easy-going nature means he "always get on with everyone". He says: "I will use my poker face and tactics to always come out on top."

Riyonn Farsad, 30, from South London. Picture: BBC

Pamela Laird, 30, from South London

Pamela owns a beauty brand and believes she has the "entrepreneurial gene". She says: "I love to be the under-estimated person in the room."

Pamela Laird, 30, from South London. Picture: BBC

Iasha Masood, 27, from Manchester

Iasha works as an account manager and promises to play a tactical game, keeping her "enemies" close. She says: "I'm one fierce businesswoman with both sass and class."

Iasha Masood, 27, from Manchester. Picture: BBC

Marianne Rawlins, 36, from Lincolnshire

Marianne owns a risk management company and relocated from America to the UK two years ago. She says: "I’m definitely the epitome of 'don't judge a book by its cover' because what you see is not what you get."

Marianne Rawlins, 36, from Lincolnshire. Picture: BBC

Lottie Lion, 19, from Somerset

Lottie works as a librarian but says she's a "cut-throat" businessman who has serious "powers of persuasion". She says: "I bring 'class' to everything and ensure nothing I do is half-standard or tacky."

Lottie Lion, 19, from Somerset. Picture: BBC

Lubna Farhan, 33, from Luton

Luba works as a finance manager and has become her own role model after she grew up without one. The mother-of-two labels herself a "dark horse" and believes she "has the whole package". She says: "I came from a council estate... I have made myself into something good and I'm on my way to becoming something great."

Lubna Farhan, 33, from Luton. Picture: BBC

Ryan-Mark Parsons, 19, from South London

Ryan-Mark may be the youngest Apprentice candidate this year but jokes he's a 60-year-old man trapped in a teen body. He says: "I am the epitome of luxury."

Ryan-Mark Parsons, 19, from South London. Picture: BBC

Scarlett Allen-Horton, 32, from the West Midlands

Scarlett owns a recruitment company and believes her drive and savvy skills will impress Lord Sugar. She says: "I am an achiever. I have been the highest performer across every workplace I have worked within."

Scarlett Allen-Horton, 32, from the West Midlands. Picture: BBC

Shahin Hassan, 26, from Birmingham

Shahin works as a chartered engineer and believes he's a lateral thinker and loves sticking to a strong plan. He says: “I love business more than sharks love blood…I’m ruthless in my pursuit of success.”

Shahin Hassan, 26, from Birmingham. Picture: BBC

Souleyman Bah, 20, from South London

Souleyman is a para-athlete and motivational speaker who competes for the Great Britain Paralympic Team. The sprinter has Retina Pigmentosa, which causes loss of vision. He says: "The less sight I have, the more imagination I gain, because what you see is what you see and what you don’t see is when the magic begins."

Souleyman Bah, 20, from South London. Picture: BBC

Thomas Skinner, 28, from East London

Thomas set up his own pillow company and hopes his “sharp”, “street wise” character will impress Lord Sugar, despite labelling himself as "a chancer". He says: "I don’t plan – I just do everything on impulse. When I plan, I always get it wrong."

Thomas Skinner, 28, from East London. Picture: BBC

The Apprentice returns on Wednesday, October 2 at 9pm on BBC One.