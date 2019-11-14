The Apprentice viewers baffled as they notice mystery man lying on the floor in the boardroom

The Apprentice viewers spotted a man lying on the floor of the boardroom on Wednesday evening.

One thing we can expect to see on The Apprentice every week, is a bunch of business hopefuls getting carried away with themselves, and Lord Sugar bringing them straight back down to earth.

But fans of the BBC show were shocked during the latest episode when they saw something unexpected during the infamous final scenes.

As the losing team headed out of the boardroom with their heads hung in shame, a man can seemingly be seen lying on the floor behind them.

Not everyone spotted the bizarre moment, but many took to Twitter questioning what was going on.

Why is there a guy lying on the floor in the apprentice as they walk out the door ?😳 pic.twitter.com/OShUMM1kC4 — delbhoy (@delbhoy68) November 13, 2019

“Why is there a guy lying on the floor in the apprentice as they walk out the door ?” pondered one viewer.

Another added: “Why’s this random dude lying on the floor in the apprentice.”

Some fans even thought it looked like candidate Ryan-Mark, as one tweeted: “Just us wondering why @ryanmarkparsons is lying on the floor in the boardroom?”

While a second added: “@ryanmarkparsons WE NEED ANSWERS. WHY ARE YOU LYING ON THE FLOOR?”

Reps for the show have declined to make a comment when contacted by Heart.co.uk.

This comes after the teams were tasked with re-brand the country of Finland as a summer holiday destination for Brits with an eye-catching advertising campaign.

Jemelin was fired from The Apprentice. Picture: BBC

While half of the team were sent to Finland to film the TV advert, the rest created a marketing campaign and digital billboard to be displayed at Piccadilly Circus.

Unfortunately, after she was made sub-team leader, it was candidate Jemelin who was sent packing when her team lost.

Admitting she felt ‘overlooked’ by Lord Sugar, she said: “He did not make the right decision.

“I felt like I did so much and it was overlooked a little bit and he failed to see everything I did because I wasn’t the loudest or an attention seeker.

“I wasn’t meant to go but then I couldn’t see myself as his business partner at that point.”

Throwing the rest of her team under the bus, she continued: “I think Ryan-Mark should have gone because has been there for seven weeks, where has he been and what has he done? He has not put himself in the firing line once.

“And then you have Marianne, she was the project manager, yet I did the ad. Thomas did the billboard and she didn’t let me pitch so I think Marianne should have gone. She made a fatal mistake not letting me pitch.”