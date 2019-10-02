The Apprentice behind the scenes secrets: From filming two winner scenes to the fake receptionist

2 October 2019, 15:19

The Apprentice is back with 16 new contestants hoping to become Lord Sugar's new apprentice
The Apprentice is back with 16 new contestants hoping to become Lord Sugar's new apprentice. Picture: BBC
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

BBC's The Apprentice is back, but all is not as it seems on the hit business show.

The Apprentice is one of the UK's favourite shows, which sees Lord Alan Sugar search for a new business partner – or his 'Apprentice' – from a small selection of wanna-be entrepreneurs.

The BBC show sees the contestants assigned a task each week in changing teams, with one person being fired each week – of course – with the iconic walk to the taxi with their suitcase scene.

READ MORE: Meet the contestants of The Apprentice 2019

At the end of the series, Alan Sugar hires his apprentice, who he goes into business with.

However, the iconic scenes are not all they seem, as there are a lot of things viewers don't know about the making of the show, take a look:

There is a lot going on behind-the-scenes of The Apprentice's
There is a lot going on behind-the-scenes of The Apprentice's. Picture: BBC

Lord Alan Sugar’s receptionist is actually an actress

You know the lady that gets a phone call from Sir Alan Sugar? The one who tells them: “Lord Sugar is ready for you now.”

Well, it turns out she’s an actress – with only one line through the series.

The role was previously played by Samantha Moon, who was called Frances on the show, after Lord Sugar’s real receptionist.

Contestants film their exits before the show starts

Shockingly, the first scene the contestants of The Apprentice film is them leaving the board room after being fired.

This scene is then aired – and if – that person is fired from the show.

The winner will have a clip, it just won’t be shown on TV.

According to Radio Times, a former contestant explained: “Everyone films that getting into the taxi shot almost straightaway at the beginning of the process.

“So even the winner has one – it’s just never aired.”

Lord Sugar's boardroom on the show is actually a set
Lord Sugar's boardroom on the show is actually a set. Picture: BBC

The boardroom is a set

While it is made out to be Sir Sugar’s real office, The Apprentice’s boardroom is in fact in a studio in Acton in west London.

The cafe that the contestants in danger of being fired go to following the first stint in the board room is real, and is located just around the corner from the West London studio.

There are two winners

The BBC have previously revealed that two finales are filmed – with each finalist winning.

They said: “Two endings are filmed to ensure the winner isn’t revealed in advance.

“Lord Sugar doesn’t tell the production team and the finalists who his Apprentice is until the day before the final programme is shown.”

Lord Sugar's receptionist is also an actress
Lord Sugar's receptionist is also an actress. Picture: BBC

Unless you win, the pay isn’t great

Contestants of The Apprentice are paid £2,000 to appear on the show, no matter how long you last.

For those people fired within the first few weeks, they’re heading home with an extra £2,000, for those that make it all the way to the final but don’t win, they’re most likely to be out of pocket.

The £2,000 is reportedly “just about enough to pay the mortgage for the time you’re away”, according to a former contestant.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Ant and Dec will look into their family history

Ant and Dec discover royal roots in exciting revelation on new TV show
Bernie is set to turn into a serial burglar in Weathefield

Coronation Street spoilers: Bernie set to rob Weatherfield residents in shock new scam
The episode that sees Ross have a fake tan fail makes people laugh the most

The One With Ross' Tan was voted the best ever episode of Friends by fans
Here's everything you need to know about The Apprentice

When does The Apprentice 2019 start, what channel is it on and who won last year’s show?
The bake off star lives on through Henry

Great British Bake Off fans have spotted Henry's adorable tribute to eliminated contestants Helena and Michelle

Trending on Heart

Ed's raking in the dough

Ed Sheeran paid himself £47k a DAY last year, a whopping £17.1 million in total

Music

James Argent has revealed he's getting back to the gym

James Argent defies critics as he poses topless in the gym and vows to have 'the biggest comeback of 2020'

Celebrities

Simon Cowell has shown off his weight loss

Simon Cowell shows off new abs on family holiday after impressive 1.5 stone weight loss

Celebrities

Beyoncé's dad Mathew has been diagnosed with breast cancer

Beyoncé's dad Mathew Knowles opens up on breast cancer battle in Good Morning America interview

Celebrities

The best day to get married next year has been 'revealed'

An astrologer has revealed the best day to get married next year

Weddings

The woman demanded guests spend at least £300 in the shock post (stock images)

'Entitled' bride demands guests fork out £300 each for wedding gifts

Weddings