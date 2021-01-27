The Bay episode two spoilers: Does Med Kharim die and who kills him?

Who killed DC Med in The Bay season two? Here's what we know...

**Warning The Bay season two spoilers below**

The Bay is finally back on our screens with a second season after two long years.

This time around, DC Lisa Armstrong (Morven Christie) is called upon to solve a dark new crime involving the murder of supposed family man Stephen Marshbrook (Stephen Tompkinson).

But with ITV deciding to upload all six episodes of the drama to the hub in one go, some viewers have already seen the shock twist involving Lisa’s partner DC Med (Taheen Modak).

So, what happens to Med and is he really dead?

Is Med Kharim dead in The Bay?

Sadly, one of the show’s main characters is killed off in the second episode after a deadly hit and run.

The officer is seen looking around some dodgy properties which were linked to Stephen and his father-in-law Bill’s company.

As he walks around the side of one of the houses, a mystery man is heard on the phone saying he will ‘take care’ of the police officer.

While Med is on the phone to Lisa telling her about the properties, a car then comes out of nowhere and hits Med, before reversing back over his body.

When Lisa turns up at the scene with an ambulance, the paramedics sadly announce Med’s death at the scene.

Who killed Med in The Bay?

It is unclear who was driving the car that killed Med in the second episode.

Viewers have been speculating that it was something to do with the illegal activity that was going on in the properties owned by Bill.

But the person behind the wheel has not yet been revealed.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Naaaa how’s it just ended like that. What about Med!? #TheBay”

“#thebay NO HOW DARE THEY KILL MED OFF @_danielryan how could the show let this happen me and my mum are bawling,” said another.

A third wrote: “Oh my god. #thebay #med that’s absolutely ruined me. he was the best character on the show.”

