The Bay filming locations: Where is season two of the ITV drama filmed?

The Bay series 2 is back on our screens. Picture: ITV

Where is The Bay filmed and what are the beach locations? All the locations in Morecambe and Manchester revealed...

ITV is back with a brand new series of The Bay to keep us entertained through another lockdown in the UK.

The first season gripped the nation with its plot about two missing teenagers, but things are about to get even more dramatic for D.S. Lisa Armstrong as she takes on a new case.

So as we get ready for more dark secrets and lies to be exposed, where did filming for The Bay season two take place? And what are the locations around Morecambe and Manchester?

Where is The Bay season two filmed?

The first season of The Bay was set and filmed in the real life coastal town of Morecambe and the second season was also shot there.

The Bay is filmed in Morecambe. Picture: ITV

Morecambe is a town in Lancashire which is north of Blackpool and used to be very popular with tourists.

The beach in The Bay

Filming took place along the beach and around the Stone Jetty, which is all that remains of the original Victorian harbour.

Screenwriter Daragh Carville, who lives in Lancaster, explained: “Morecambe’s right on our doorstep, and when our kids were young we’d bring them to Morecambe and it was a place that I always liked.

“It’s a really interesting mix of things, because on the one hand it’s very striking, it’s beautiful, it’s got extraordinary views out across the bay towards the Lake District.

"But it’s also got that very distinctive British or Irish seaside town quality, because as with many seaside places, it has slightly lost its raison d’être.”

Explaining why the location is so important to the series, he went on to say: “It is a crime drama so there is a dark aspect to this story and we can’t get away from that.

“But that’s not all it’s about, and we also kind of show the beauty of the place and the richness and warmth of that community.

"Richness in the sense of a lived history. And I think that’s all there, in the mix.

“At the same time, it’s not like a tourist guide to Morecambe, it’s not a travelogue. We have the dark side and the positives.”

The Police station in The Bay

The police station in Morecambe is real, so the outside was shot on location.

However, the interior scenes of meeting rooms, offices and interview rooms were filmed in Manchester at a disused police station.