The Bay season 3 episode guide: How many episodes are there and when does it finish?

12 January 2022, 17:30

Here's how many episodes there are of The Bay season 3
Here's how many episodes there are of The Bay season 3.

How many episodes are there of The Bay season 3? And when is it on? Here's what we know...

The Bay is finally back on our screens for series three of the ITV thriller.

And there is a brand new Family Liaison Officer in the form of DS Jenn Townsend (Marsha Thompson) in Morecambe.

DS Townsend is thrown into the deep end when the body of a boy is washed up in the bay on her first day.

But how many episodes are there of The Bay season 3 and how long is it on for?

DS Jenn Townsend is played by Marsha Thompson
DS Jenn Townsend is played by Marsha Thompson.

How many episodes are there of The Bay season 3?

There are six episodes in total on The Bay season 3, with the series kicking off on Wednesday, January 12.

The one-hour long episodes are aired weekly and available to watch on ITV at 9pm, and the ITV Hub straight after.

This means the last episode of The Bay will be on Wednesday, February 16.

The Bay season 3 episode guide

Episode 1 - Wednesday, January 12

ITV Synopsis - DS Jenn Townsend, Morecambe’s new Family Liaison Officer, is immediately thrown into the deep end when a body washes up in the bay on her first day on the job. She must get under the skin of a grieving and complicated family if she has any chance of solving the premature death of an aspiring young boxer, whilst also trying to fit in with Manning and the rest of the team. At the same time, she has to navigate her blended family, who are struggling to settle in their new environment.

The Bay season 3 has six episodes
The Bay season 3 has six episodes.

Episode 2 - Wednesday, January 19

ITV Synopsis - An obstreperous suspect causes difficulties for the team, until Jenn identifies a key witness who is able to unlock the answers they need. Meanwhile, a new lead causes Jenn’s personal and professional worlds to collide, putting enormous pressure on her unsettled new family. For Manning too, juggling work and his complicated family situation proves challenging. At the Rahman house, emotions are running high, especially when a false alibi casts doubt on the honesty of the grieving family. A frustrating turn in the case causes tensions to rise within the community, leading to an unexpected altercation.

Episode 3 - Wednesday, January 26

Episode 4 - Wednesday, February 2

Episode 5 - Wednesday, February 9

Episode 6 - Wednesday, February 16

