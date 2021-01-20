The Bay series 2 cast: Who is in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?

The cast of The Bay is back on our screens. Picture: ITV

Who is returning to The Bay series 2 cast and what else have they been in?

The Bay is back on our screens, with ITV treating viewers to series two of the police drama.

The story begins with DS Lisa Armstrong being forced to do menial police work whilst she watches DC Med Karim go from strength to strength.

But when a new case involving a shocking murder comes to light, it brings Lisa unexpectedly back into the front line.

She must get under the skin of a whole new family to prove to her colleagues and herself that she deserves her job.

So, who is returning to The Bay season 2? And who are the new cast members? Here’s what we know…

Morven Christie as DS Lisa Armstrong

Morven Christie is starring as DS Lisa Armstrong in The Bay season 2. Picture: ITV

Morven Christie is back as hard working Detective Sergeant Lisa Armstrong.

Mother to two teenagers, Lisa is taking on a whole new case which will uncover some dark secrets very close to home.

Scottish actress Morven has previously played Amanda Hopkins in the ITV drama Grantchester and the character Alison Hughes in the BBC’s The A Word.

Daniel Ryan as DI Tony Manning

Daniel Ryan is starring as DI Tony Manning in The Bay. Picture: ITV

DI Tony Manning is Lisa Armstrong’s boss and will again be played by Daniel Ryan.

Viewers will recognise Daniel from shows like Innocent, ITV’s Vera and Mount Pleasant.

Taheen Modak as DC Med Karim

Taheen Modak stars as DC Med Karim in The Bay. Picture: ITV

Taheen Modak is back in the role of DC ‘Med’ Kharim who is now going from strength to strength in his new role.

A graduate of the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, Taheen is known for Five Dates, Ruthless and LondonBoys.

Imogen King as Abbie Armstrong

Imogen King stars as Abbie Armstrong in The Bay. Picture: ITV

Abbie is Lisa Armstrong’s troublesome daughter and will again be played by Imogen King.

Abbie is best known for playing Rayna in BBC3’s second season of Clique and also had a role in Oscar-winning film Darkest Hour.

Art Parkinson as Rob Armstrong

Art Parkinson stars as Rob Armstrong in The Bay. Picture: ITV

Lisa’s son Rob will be played by Art Parkinson again and has previously starred as Rickon Stark in Game of Thrones.

He also voiced Kubo in the animated film Kubo and the Two Strings.

Sharon Small as Rose Marshbrook

Sharon Small plays Rose Marshbrook in The Bay. Picture: ITV

Sharon Small is best known for her portrayal of Detective Sergeant Barbara Havers in the BBC television adaptation of The Inspector Lynley Mysteries by Elizabeth George.

She has also starred in ITV drama Flesh and Blood, Law & Order: UK as Inspector Elisabeth Flynn and Trust Me as Dr Brigitte Rayne.

Joe Absolom as Andy Warren

Joe Absolom is starring as Andy Warren in The Bay. Picture: PA Images

Joe Absolom has taken on the new character of Andy Warren in the crime drama.

Prior to this role, he has starred in shows such as A Confession and Doc Martin. Joe also joined EastEnders in 1997 as Matthew Rose, who was framed for the murder by the real culprit Steve Owen.

He left the soap in 200 and won the Best Actor Award at The British Soap Awards that same year.

Sunetra Sarker as Stella Bradwell

Sunetra Sarker plays Stella Bradwell in The Bay. Picture: ITV

Sunetra Sarker plays Stella Bradwell in The Bay season 2, but she is best known for her role as Nisha Batra in Brookside.

He also played Anji Mittel in No Angels, Zoe Hanna in Casualty and Kaneez Paracha in Ackley Bridge.

Sunetra took part in the twelfth series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 and was partnered with Brendan Cole.

Arian Nik as Theo Anvari

Arian Nik plays Theo Anvari in The Bay. Picture: ITV

Arian Nik is fairly new to acting but he has previously starred in Artemis Fowl and Dating Amber.

Who else is in the cast of The Bay series 2?

Stephen Tompkinson as Stephen Marshbrook

James Cosmo as Bill Bradwell

Owen McDonnell as Frank Mercer

Lindsey Coulson as Penny Armstrong

Steven Robertson as Mark Bradwell

Amy James-Kelly as Grace Marshbrook

Leo Ashton as Oliver Marshbrook

Kerrie Taylor, Wendy Kweh and Jack Archer are also in the line up, as well as Coronation Street star Julia Haworth.