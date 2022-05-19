The Bill 'set to return to TV' with original cast 12 years after being axed

19 May 2022, 13:33

The Bill may return to our screens very soon, with a few very familiar faces
The Bill may return to our screens very soon, with a few very familiar faces. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Bill is reportedly being rebooted and will see the return of PC Tony Stamp, DC Jim Carver and Sergeant June Ackland.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Bill is set to return to TV with the original cast 12 years after it was axed by ITV.

This is according to reports from The Sun that claim original stars Graham Cole, Trudie Goodwin and Mark Wingett are in talks to return to Sun Hill.

The trio are said to be reprising their roles as PC Tony Stamp, DC Jim Carver and Sergeant June Ackland in the reboot where they will act as consultants to a new squad.

The Bill first aired in 1983 and went on to release 26 series and 2,425 episodes before it was cancelled in 2010.

The Bill was on our screens for 27 years before it was cancelled
The Bill was on our screens for 27 years before it was cancelled. Picture: Alamy

According to sources, writer Simon Sansome is leading the project and is in "advanced talks" with channels interested in broadcasting the series.

EastEnders and Holby City creator Tony McHale could also be getting involved in the return of the show.

The cast of The Bill reunited back in 2018 on the This Morning sofa
The cast of The Bill reunited back in 2018 on the This Morning sofa. Picture: ITV

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “The project started picking up pace last year after the cast got together to mark ten years since the show last aired.

“Simon started investigating the rights and managed to acquire them. Three of the best known stars are in talks and he’s hopeful he can get them on board. Tony has seen the script and they hope they can get him signed up too."

They continued to tell the publication: “They’re in constant contact and the project has begun to move on quickly. There’s a couple of channels interested in bringing back what is such a well-loved story.

“The idea in the early script is that it’s some new cast mixed with some of the legends of the original.

“The new, green, coppers need a helping hand after murder and suicide rates go sky-high in Sun Hill so they bring back the legends as consultants to help with their investigations.

“They think, like the original, it’ll be hard-hitting but also with a nice tone the family could enjoy.”

Read more TV news:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a green midi dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green midi dress from the high street

Celebrities

Dawn Woods was played by Julia Mallam in Emmerdale

What happened to Emmerdale's Dawn Woods and where is Julia Mallam now?
Here's how much the Gogglebox stars earn

How much do the Gogglebox cast get paid? And how do you apply to be on the show?
Paul Sinha has spoken out about an 'unfair' question

The Chase's Paul Sinha forced to explain 'unfair' question after fan backlash
Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Reiss

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue floral mini dress from Reiss

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Take a look inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's beautiful home

Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's newly refurbished £1.2million Pickle Cottage

Celebrities

A woman has launched a petition against Tesco self-service tills

Shopper launches petition against self-checkouts at Tesco with 100,000 signatures

News

Jess and Joe won £184 million

Brit couple who won £184 million in the Euromillions go public

Lifestyle

Tourists in Spain could be fined for not wearing a top

Holidaymakers in Spain face fines for taking shirts off and wearing bikinis

News

The Queen has transformed into a Connie the Caterpillar cake for the Platinum Jubilee

The Queen is turned into Connie the Caterpillar to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

Royals

TV writer and actress Kay Mellor has died aged 71

Emmerdale star Gaynor Faye's mum Kay has passed away aged 71

Kim Lee used to date Keith Ape

Who is Bling Empire’s Kim Lee? Star’s net worth and ex-boyfriend revealed

Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo

How many episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer are there on Netflix?
Penelop and Colin will be front and centre for season three

Bridgerton season three to focus on Penelope and Colin's romance
Sue Radford and her family got glammed up over the weekend

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford attends glitzy award ceremony as pie business is up for prize

Celebrities

Anne Hegerty was replaced on Beat the Chasers

Beat The Chasers fans baffled as Anne Hegerty is replaced

Holly Willoughby is wearing double denim

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her double denim look from the high street

Celebrities

Jaime Xie's net worth revealed

Who is Bling Empire’s Jaime Xie and what is her net worth?

Netflix

The Queen and Prince Charles have been turned into carrots by Aldi who are celebrating Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee

Kevin the Carrot toys return to shops with special Platinum Jubilee makeover

Royals

Here's how much the cast of Bling Empire are worth

Bling Empire cast net worths: Here's how much money the Netflix stars have

Netflix