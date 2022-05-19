The Bill 'set to return to TV' with original cast 12 years after being axed

The Bill may return to our screens very soon, with a few very familiar faces. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

The Bill is reportedly being rebooted and will see the return of PC Tony Stamp, DC Jim Carver and Sergeant June Ackland.

The Bill is set to return to TV with the original cast 12 years after it was axed by ITV.

This is according to reports from The Sun that claim original stars Graham Cole, Trudie Goodwin and Mark Wingett are in talks to return to Sun Hill.

The trio are said to be reprising their roles as PC Tony Stamp, DC Jim Carver and Sergeant June Ackland in the reboot where they will act as consultants to a new squad.

The Bill first aired in 1983 and went on to release 26 series and 2,425 episodes before it was cancelled in 2010.

The Bill was on our screens for 27 years before it was cancelled. Picture: Alamy

According to sources, writer Simon Sansome is leading the project and is in "advanced talks" with channels interested in broadcasting the series.

EastEnders and Holby City creator Tony McHale could also be getting involved in the return of the show.

The cast of The Bill reunited back in 2018 on the This Morning sofa. Picture: ITV

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “The project started picking up pace last year after the cast got together to mark ten years since the show last aired.

“Simon started investigating the rights and managed to acquire them. Three of the best known stars are in talks and he’s hopeful he can get them on board. Tony has seen the script and they hope they can get him signed up too."

They continued to tell the publication: “They’re in constant contact and the project has begun to move on quickly. There’s a couple of channels interested in bringing back what is such a well-loved story.

“The idea in the early script is that it’s some new cast mixed with some of the legends of the original.

“The new, green, coppers need a helping hand after murder and suicide rates go sky-high in Sun Hill so they bring back the legends as consultants to help with their investigations.

“They think, like the original, it’ll be hard-hitting but also with a nice tone the family could enjoy.”

