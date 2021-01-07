The Cabins: How to follow the cast on Instagram

How to follow the cast of The Cabins on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Who are the cast of The Cabins? Here's how to follow them on social media...

With most of us spending more time inside, we’re ready to get stuck into a brand new reality show.

And ITV has us covered with the new Love Island-style series The Cabins, which is currently airing every evening.

But if you’re wondering what the cast of the show have been up to since they left their cosy winter cabins - here’s how to find them on Instagram.

Olivia

Customer service employee Olivia has been a big hit with viewers after being matched with Tom.

If you want to find out more about her glam life, follow her @livprecious.

Tom

Tom is a National Business Development manager by day and loves to post a topless selfie.

Find him @tmaude94.

Sofia

Sofia might have chosen to leave The Cabins in the end, but she definitely made an impression.

She recently wrote Sofia wrote on Instagram: "Did anyone spot my little face on your screens last night, it appears me and my sparkly ball bag made quite the impression. Thank you all so much for the amazing support and loving me for the way I am even with my quirky ways. It means the absolute world."

Find out what she’s up to now @sofia_mayers1.

Abraham

Sofia’s partner Abraham has been sharing lots of posts about his experience on the ITV2 show - you can read all about it at @abrahambunga.

Sarah

Sarah already has over 14k followers on Instagram and often posts lots of fitness pics and videos on her page.

Her Instagram page is @__sarahhhutchinson.

Charlotte

Sarah’s match Charlotte is an Operations Manager who loves to share a selfies, as well as snaps with her pals.

Follow her @charlottetaundry.

Mamudo

Semi-professional footballer Mamudo already has a fair few followers, and loves to share snaps of his career.

Check out Mamudo's social media @mamudodabo10.

Robyn

Mamudo’s match Robyn is a Sales executive who has been single for four years.

She recently shared on Instagram: "2020 wasn’t all that bad 🙊 The Cabins - Monday 4th Jan @itv2 9pm ❤️ #itv2 #thecabins #realitytv #new #show."

Follow her @robyn_derbyshire (her account is private).

Jess

Disney fanatic Jess recently shared a post about her time on The Cabins, and wrote: "Don’t know how I ended up here, I thought I applied for The Chase??? Only pulling ya leg - Make sure you’re all watching The Cabins on @itv2 starting Monday at 9pm where you’ll probably find me making a tit out of myself as per!"

She can be found @jessevans.

Will

Electrician Will isn’t particularly busy on Instagram, but he occasionally shared snaps having fun with his friends.

His Instagram handle is @will.mcgregor_

Joel

Bin man Joel is no stranger to reality TV as he previously appeared on Dress To Impress.

You can follow him @joeljoshuarees.

