The Celebrity Traitors 'forget it's a game' as behind-the-scenes tension bubble

14 October 2026, 08:15

The Celebrity Traitors cast struggled to relax away from the game as tensions rose behind-the-scenes
The Celebrity Traitors cast struggled to relax away from the game as tensions rose behind-the-scenes. Picture: BBC

By Zoe Adams

Maya Jama, Hannah Fry, Ross Kemp and more from the line-up struggle to turn off from the game as drama continues off-screen.

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The Celebrity Traitors is back on TV and this year, the line-up is more brutal, paranoid and critical than ever.

The likes of Rob Beckett, Romesh Ranganathan, Joe Lycett and more have all entered the Scottish Andross Castle in the hope of catching traitors or deceiving the faithful, but it seems they're struggled to turn off from their game plans.

According to sources, this year's showbiz stars took the game more seriously than ever and found it difficult to return to normal when the cameras stopped rolling.

An insider told The Mail On Sunday: "The tension is coming across on screen, but it was just as bad if not worse when the cameras stopped rolling.

Maya Jama was chosen as one of the first traitors by Claudia Winkleman
Maya Jama was chosen as one of the first traitors by Claudia Winkleman. Picture: BBC

"It is a tense environment, and they are cut off from the outside world; it is hard for them to switch off even when they head back to their individual lodgings."

When they weren't being filmed in the famous castle or doing the challenges, the cast of The Celebrity Traitors were given plenty of downtime but it's said even then "they were constantly thinking about the game".

"They were all making each other more stressed out. A lot of them just couldn’t hack it, I’m not sure what they thought they were signing up to," the source added.

So far the paranoia and tension has been obvious to watch as the likes of Ross Kemp spent the first episode convinced everyone was killing him in plain sight.

Traitor James Acaster was also visibly nervous when he joined the dark side after specifically asking to be a faithful.

The celebrities are all competing against one another not just for victory but to also win money for their chosen charities.

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