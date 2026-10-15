The Celebrity Traitors final date confirmed - and it will break records

15 October 2026, 19:54 | Updated: 15 October 2026, 19:55

The Celebrity Traitors has a confirmed final date
The Celebrity Traitors has a confirmed final date. Picture: BBC

By Zoe Adams

Claudia Winkleman and her cast of celebrity traitors are busy being deceitful amongst the faithful - but when is the last episode? Here's everything you need to know about the final.

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The Celebrity Traitors is well underway as the likes of Maya Jama, Hannah Fry and James Acaster continue to deceive their showbiz pals who, in this case, are the unknowing faithfuls.

With two episodes dropping a week, packed with lies, hunts and challenges, viewers are thoroughly enjoying the drama the TV show is delivering.

However, the celebrity version of the show is typically shorter than the main series, meaning we don't have that long until The Celebrity Traitors final.

And for this year, producers have already confirmed it will be a record breaker when the episode drops.

Maya Jama has been chosen as one of this year's traitors on the celebrity series
Maya Jama has been chosen as one of this year's traitors on the celebrity series. Picture: BBC

When is The Celebrity Traitors final?

Using Halloween as the perfect time to conclude The Celebrity Traitors 2026, Claudia will be gathering her famous finalists and announcing the winner of series two on Friday 30th October, as reported by The Sun.

The final will take place on BBC1 at 8pm and will have a duration of one hour and twenty minutes. That makes it the longest final the show has ever done leaving viewers excited that some incredible drama is coming our way.

Finishing at 9:20pm, super traitors fans will then be able to tune in to a 40-minute episode of Uncloaked, the spin-off show.

The Celebrity Traitors cast is slowly dwindling as more banishments and murders happen in the season
The Celebrity Traitors cast is slowly dwindling as more banishments and murders happen in the season. Picture: BBC

So far The Celebrity Traitors has brought a lot of raised eyebrows and shocked faces as they've seen traitor Richard E. Grant banished on the very first round table. Viewers have also witnessed the banishment of Julie Hesmondhalgh and Industry actress Myha'la.

Broadcaster Amol Rajan and Bella Ramsey have also been murdered by the traitors.

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